Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 11

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 8.19 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,19,374 as of July 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 22,107

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 151 0 Arunachal Pradesh 302 2 Assam 14,032 24 Bihar 14,330 115 Chandigarh 536 7 Chhattisgarh 3679 15 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 372 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 2,151 9 Gujarat 40,155 2,024 Haryana 19,934 290 Himachal Pradesh 1,172 11 Jharkhand 3,518 23 Karnataka 33,418 543 Kerala 6,950 27 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 16,657 638 Maharashtra 2,38,461 9,893 Manipur 1,582 0 Meghalaya 113 2 Mizoram 203 0 Nagaland 732 0 Delhi 1,09,140 3,300 Puducherry 1,200 16 Punjab 7357 187 Rajasthan 23,174 497 Sikkim 134 0 Tamil Nadu 1,30,261 1829 Telangana 30946 331 Tripura 1,790 1 Uttar Pradesh 33,700 889 Uttarakhand 3,373 46 West Bengal 27,109 880 Odisha 11,956 56 Andhra Pradesh 25,422 292 Jammu and Kashmir 9,888 159 Ladakh 1055 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4385

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,76,378

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.