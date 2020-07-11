Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 8,19,374; death toll stands at 22,107 as of July 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 07:18 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 8.19 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,19,374 as of July 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 22,107

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1510
Arunachal Pradesh3022
Assam14,03224
Bihar14,330115
Chandigarh5367
Chhattisgarh367915
Dadar and Nagar Haveli3720
Daman and Diu360
Goa2,1519
Gujarat40,1552,024
Haryana19,934290
Himachal Pradesh1,17211
Jharkhand3,51823
Karnataka33,418543
Kerala6,95027
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh16,657638
Maharashtra2,38,4619,893
Manipur1,5820
Meghalaya1132
Mizoram2030
Nagaland7320
Delhi1,09,1403,300
Puducherry1,20016
Punjab7357187
Rajasthan23,174497
Sikkim1340
Tamil Nadu1,30,2611829
Telangana30946331
Tripura1,7901
Uttar Pradesh33,700889
Uttarakhand3,37346
West Bengal27,109880
Odisha11,95656
Andhra Pradesh25,422292
Jammu and Kashmir9,888159
Ladakh10551
Cases being reassigned to states4385 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,76,378

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Jaipur
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Sikkim
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 