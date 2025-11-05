Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India to resume direct Delhi-Tel Aviv flights from Jan 2026: Israel tourism ministry

This is expected to provide a stimulus for tourism and economic exchange between the two nations, the Israel Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 14:23 IST
India NewsAir IndiaIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us