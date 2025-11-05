Menu
Homescience

Shubhanshu Shukla spun around himself for 3 hours to collect experiment samples

Shukla said he spent at least three hours spinning around himself to extract samples from a pouch using a syringe for the study on how micro-algae, a source of dense nutrition, grows in space.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:18 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 14:18 IST
