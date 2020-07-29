Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 29

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 15 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 15,29,265 as of July 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 34,160

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 384 1 Arunachal Pradesh 1239 3 Assam 33,576 86 Bihar 43,591 269 Chandigarh 934 14 Chhattisgarh 8,257 46 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 5,287 36 Gujarat 57,991 2,372 Haryana 32,876 406 Himachal Pradesh 2,284 12 Jharkhand 8,803 90 Karnataka 1,07,001 2,055 Kerala 20,896 67 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 29,217 830 Maharashtra 3,91,440 14,165 Manipur 2,317 0 Meghalaya 738 5 Mizoram 384 0 Nagaland 1,460 0 Delhi 1,32,275 3,881 Puducherry 3,011 40 Punjab 14,378 336 Rajasthan 38,636 644 Sikkim 579 1 Tamil Nadu 2,27,688 3,659 Telangana 57,142 480 Tripura 4067 17 Uttar Pradesh 73,951 1,497 Uttarakhand 6,587 63 West Bengal 62,964 1,449 Odisha 28,107 147 Andhra Pradesh 1,10,297 1,148 Jammu and Kashmir 18,879 333 Ladakh 1,327 6

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.