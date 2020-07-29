Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 15,29,265; death toll stands at 34,160 as of July 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2020, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 07:43 ist
A vendor arranges facemasks to sell on a roadside in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 15 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 15,29,265 as of July 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 34,160

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3841
Arunachal Pradesh12393
Assam33,57686
Bihar43,591269
Chandigarh93414
Chhattisgarh8,25746
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa5,28736
Gujarat57,9912,372
Haryana32,876406
Himachal Pradesh2,28412
Jharkhand8,80390
Karnataka1,07,0012,055
Kerala20,89667
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh29,217830
Maharashtra3,91,44014,165
Manipur2,3170
Meghalaya7385
Mizoram3840
Nagaland1,4600
Delhi1,32,2753,881
Puducherry3,01140
Punjab14,378336
Rajasthan38,636644
Sikkim5791
Tamil Nadu2,27,6883,659
Telangana57,142480
Tripura406717
Uttar Pradesh73,9511,497
Uttarakhand6,58763
West Bengal62,9641,449
Odisha28,107147
Andhra Pradesh1,10,2971,148
Jammu and Kashmir18,879333
Ladakh1,3276

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

