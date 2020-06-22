COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 22

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 4,15,477; Death toll stands at 13,625 as of June 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2020, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 07:42 ist
Healthcare workers write down details of residents in a slum during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.

While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths) - 4,15,477 as of June 22

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 13,625

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands470
Arunachal Pradesh1350
Assam5,5869
Bihar7,66551
Chandigarh4066
Chhattisgarh2,27311
Dadar and Nagar Haveli620
Daman and Diu360
Goa8180
Gujarat27,3171,664
Haryana10,635150
Himachal Pradesh6748
Jharkhand2,08911
Karnataka9,150137
Kerala3,170 23
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,903515
Maharashtra 1,32,0756,170
Manipur7770
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1410
Nagaland2110
Delhi56,746 2,112
Puducherry3668
Punjab3,95298
Rajasthan14,930349
Sikkim780
Tamil Nadu59,377757
Telangana7.802210
Tripura1,1901
Uttar Pradesh17,181550
Uttarakhand2,34427
West Bengal13,945555
Odisha5,16014
Andhra Pradesh8,929106
Jammu and Kashmir5,95681
Ladakh8371
Cases being reassigned to states9265 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged:  2,30,357

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Uttarakhand
Coronavirus lockdown
Himachal Pradesh
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Dharavi
Hyderabad
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Haryana
Delhi
Chandigarh
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Punjab
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Assam
Guwahati
Sikkim
Tripura
Mizoram
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Kerala
Kasargod
Puducherry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Goa
Rajasthan
Agartala

What's Brewing

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes become offices

Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes become offices

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

Will take favourable action: Odisha govt on Rath Yatra

Will take favourable action: Odisha govt on Rath Yatra

 