Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 22

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.

While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths) - 4,15,477 as of June 22

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 13,625

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 0 Arunachal Pradesh 135 0 Assam 5,586 9 Bihar 7,665 51 Chandigarh 406 6 Chhattisgarh 2,273 11 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 62 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 818 0 Gujarat 27,317 1,664 Haryana 10,635 150 Himachal Pradesh 674 8 Jharkhand 2,089 11 Karnataka 9,150 137 Kerala 3,170 23 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 11,903 515 Maharashtra 1,32,075 6,170 Manipur 777 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 141 0 Nagaland 211 0 Delhi 56,746 2,112 Puducherry 366 8 Punjab 3,952 98 Rajasthan 14,930 349 Sikkim 78 0 Tamil Nadu 59,377 757 Telangana 7.802 210 Tripura 1,190 1 Uttar Pradesh 17,181 550 Uttarakhand 2,344 27 West Bengal 13,945 555 Odisha 5,160 14 Andhra Pradesh 8,929 106 Jammu and Kashmir 5,956 81 Ladakh 837 1 Cases being reassigned to states 9265

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,30,357

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.