Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 27

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.9 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,09,381 as of June 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 15,684

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 0 Arunachal Pradesh 172 1 Assam 6,919 10 Bihar 8,678 57 Chandigarh 425 6 Chhattisgarh 2,545 13 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 84 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1,029 2 Gujarat 30,158 1,772 Haryana 12,884 211 Himachal Pradesh 865 9 Jharkhand 2,294 12 Karnataka 11,005 180 Kerala 3,876 22 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 12,798 546 Maharashtra 1,52,765 7,106 Manipur 1,075 0 Meghalaya 45 1 Mizoram 147 0 Nagaland 371 0 Delhi 77,240 2,492 Puducherry 534 9 Punjab 4,957 122 Rajasthan 16,660 380 Sikkim 85 0 Tamil Nadu 74,662 957 Telangana 12,349 237 Tripura 1,296 1 Uttar Pradesh 20,943 630 Uttarakhand 2,725 37 West Bengal 16,190 616 Odisha 6,180 17 Andhra Pradesh 11,489 146 Jammu and Kashmir 6,762 90 Ladakh 946 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8123

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,85,367

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.