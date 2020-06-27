Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 27

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,09,381; death toll stands at 15,684 as of June 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 07:24 ist
Medical technicians collect a sample from a elderly man at a Covid-19 testing centre in Chennai. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.9 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,09,381 as of June 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 15,684

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands720
Arunachal Pradesh1721
Assam6,91910
Bihar8,67857
Chandigarh4256
Chhattisgarh2,54513
Dadar and Nagar Haveli840
Daman and Diu360
Goa1,0292
Gujarat30,1581,772
Haryana12,884211
Himachal Pradesh8659
Jharkhand2,29412
Karnataka11,005180
Kerala3,87622
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh12,798546
Maharashtra 1,52,7657,106
Manipur1,0750
Meghalaya451
Mizoram1470
Nagaland3710
Delhi77,2402,492
Puducherry5349
Punjab4,957122
Rajasthan16,660380
Sikkim850
Tamil Nadu74,662957
Telangana12,349237
Tripura1,2961
Uttar Pradesh20,943630
Uttarakhand2,72537
West Bengal16,190616
Odisha6,18017
Andhra Pradesh11,489146
Jammu and Kashmir6,76290
Ladakh9461
Cases being reassigned to states8123 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,85,367 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

