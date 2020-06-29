Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,49,016; death toll stands at 16,480 as of June 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 10:10 ist
Relatives wearing protective gear mourn a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,49,016 as of June 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 16,480

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands760
Arunachal Pradesh1821
Assam7,20611
Bihar9,21262
Chandigarh4296
Chhattisgarh2,66213
Dadar and Nagar Haveli1780
Daman and Diu360
Goa1,1983
Gujarat31,9471,809
Haryana13,829 218
Himachal Pradesh9169
Jharkhand2,36412
Karnataka13,190207
Kerala4,18922
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh13,186557
Maharashtra 1,64,6267,429
Manipur1,1850
Meghalaya501
Mizoram1510
Nagaland4150
Delhi83,0772,623 
Puducherry64811
Punjab5,126133
Rajasthan17,271399
Sikkim880
Tamil Nadu82,275 1,079
Telangana14,419247
Tripura1,3461
Uttar Pradesh22,147 660
Uttarakhand2,82338
West Bengal17,283639
Odisha6,61421
Andhra Pradesh13,241169
Jammu and Kashmir7,09394
Ladakh9631
Cases being reassigned to states7285 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,08,951 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

