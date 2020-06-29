Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 29

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,49,016 as of June 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 16,480

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 76 0 Arunachal Pradesh 182 1 Assam 7,206 11 Bihar 9,212 62 Chandigarh 429 6 Chhattisgarh 2,662 13 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 178 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1,198 3 Gujarat 31,947 1,809 Haryana 13,829 218 Himachal Pradesh 916 9 Jharkhand 2,364 12 Karnataka 13,190 207 Kerala 4,189 22 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 13,186 557 Maharashtra 1,64,626 7,429 Manipur 1,185 0 Meghalaya 50 1 Mizoram 151 0 Nagaland 415 0 Delhi 83,077 2,623 Puducherry 648 11 Punjab 5,126 133 Rajasthan 17,271 399 Sikkim 88 0 Tamil Nadu 82,275 1,079 Telangana 14,419 247 Tripura 1,346 1 Uttar Pradesh 22,147 660 Uttarakhand 2,823 38 West Bengal 17,283 639 Odisha 6,614 21 Andhra Pradesh 13,241 169 Jammu and Kashmir 7,093 94 Ladakh 963 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7285

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,08,951

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.