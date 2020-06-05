COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 5

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,26,078, death toll stands at 6,338 as of June 5

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 06:53 ist
Painter Tarak Das (L) rides his coronavirus-themed painted scooter after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on June 4, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.26 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,26,078 as of June 5.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,338

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh381
Assam20734
Bihar4,39025
Chandigarh3055
Chhattisgarh6802
Dadra and Nagar Haveli81
Daman and Diu00
Goa1660
Gujarat18,6011155
Haryana328124
Himachal Pradesh3836
Jharkhand7525
Karnataka4,32057
Kerala158814
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh8,762377
Maharashtra 777932,710
Manipur1240
Meghalaya331
Mizoram170
Nagaland580
Delhi25004650
Puducherry901
Punjab241547
Rajasthan9,720209
Sikkim20
Tamil Nadu27,256220
Telangana3,147105
Tripura4680
Uttar Pradesh9237245
Uttarakhand1,1538
West Bengal6876355
Odisha2,4787
Andhra Pradesh4,11268
Jammu and Kashmir314235
Ladakh901
Cases being reassigned to states7,483 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 100,303

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Delhi
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Arunachal Pradesh
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Agartala
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 