Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 5

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.26 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,26,078 as of June 5.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,338

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 38 1 Assam 2073 4 Bihar 4,390 25 Chandigarh 305 5 Chhattisgarh 680 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 8 1 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 166 0 Gujarat 18,601 1155 Haryana 3281 24 Himachal Pradesh 383 6 Jharkhand 752 5 Karnataka 4,320 57 Kerala 1588 14 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 8,762 377 Maharashtra 77793 2,710 Manipur 124 0 Meghalaya 33 1 Mizoram 17 0 Nagaland 58 0 Delhi 25004 650 Puducherry 90 1 Punjab 2415 47 Rajasthan 9,720 209 Sikkim 2 0 Tamil Nadu 27,256 220 Telangana 3,147 105 Tripura 468 0 Uttar Pradesh 9237 245 Uttarakhand 1,153 8 West Bengal 6876 355 Odisha 2,478 7 Andhra Pradesh 4,112 68 Jammu and Kashmir 3142 35 Ladakh 90 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7,483

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 100,303

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.