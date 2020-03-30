COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on March 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1113, death toll stands at 29 as of March 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 30 2020
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 07:34 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting more than 1,100 people.

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown for the past few days as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the statewise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).

The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 1113 as of March 30.

Total deaths in India: 29

Telangana: 1

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Karnataka: 3

Delhi: 2

Maharashtra: 8

Punjab: 2

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 5

West Bengal: 1

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases: (State-wise details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 202 (including 8 foreigners)
Punjab: 39
Delhi: 72 (including 1 foreigner)
Jammu and Kashmir: 39
Ladakh: 13
Rajasthan: 57 (including 2 foreigners)
Uttar Pradesh: 70 (including 1 foreigner)
Maharashtra: 197 (including 3 foreigners)
Karnataka: 83
Tamil Nadu: 50 (including 6 foreigners)
Telangana: 65 (including 11 foreigners)
Haryana: 21 (including 14 foreigners)
Andhra Pradesh: 21
Himachal Pradesh: 4
Gujarat: 63 (including 1 foreigner)
Uttarakhand: 7 (including 1 foreigner)
Odisha: 3
West Bengal: 21
Chandigarh: 8
Chhattisgarh: 6
Madhya Pradesh: 39
Bihar: 15
Puducherry: 1
Manipur: 1
Mizoram: 1
Goa: 6
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 9

No. of people discharged: 87

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

