COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 34,765; death toll stands at 1,151 as of May 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 07:28 ist
Artists wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets and protective suits walk on a street as they request people to stay at home during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2020. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 34,000 people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise for May 1

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 34,765 as of May 1.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,151

 

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam421
Bihar4222
Chandigarh740
Chhattisgarh400
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat4395 214
Haryana3394
Himachal Pradesh412
Jharkhand1073
Karnataka56522
Kerala4974
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2625137
Maharashtra10498 459 
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi351559
Puducherry80
Punjab48020
Rajasthan255658
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu2323 27
Telangana1,01626
Tripura20
Uttar Pradesh220339
Uttarakhand550
West Bengal75833
Odisha1421
Andhra Pradesh140331
Jammu and Kashmir5818
Ladakh220

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Delhi
Punjab
Chandigarh
Rajasthan
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Mizoram
Nagaland
Manipur
Meghalaya
West Bengal
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Odisha
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

How big are India, Pak nuclear procurement networks?

How big are India, Pak nuclear procurement networks?

Coronavirus not manmade or genetically modified: ODNI

Coronavirus not manmade or genetically modified: ODNI

SRK recalls working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Deewana'

SRK recalls working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Deewana'

Is novel coronavirus killing more men than women?

Is novel coronavirus killing more men than women?

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

 