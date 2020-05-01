Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 1

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 34,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 34,765 as of May 1.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,151

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 42 1 Bihar 422 2 Chandigarh 74 0 Chhattisgarh 40 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 4395 214 Haryana 339 4 Himachal Pradesh 41 2 Jharkhand 107 3 Karnataka 565 22 Kerala 497 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2625 137 Maharashtra 10498 459 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 3515 59 Puducherry 8 0 Punjab 480 20 Rajasthan 2556 58 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 2323 27 Telangana 1,016 26 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 2203 39 Uttarakhand 55 0 West Bengal 758 33 Odisha 142 1 Andhra Pradesh 1403 31 Jammu and Kashmir 581 8 Ladakh 22 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.