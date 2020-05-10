Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 10

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 60,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.



While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 62,391 as of May 10.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,075



State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 59 1 Bihar 579 5 Chandigarh 150 1 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 7,797 472 Haryana 675 9 Himachal Pradesh 50 2 Jharkhand 132 3 Karnataka 794 30 Kerala 505 3 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,341 200 Maharashtra 20,228 779 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 6,542 68 Puducherry 9 0 Punjab 1,762 31 Rajasthan 3,636 103 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 6,535 44 Telangana 1,133 29 Tripura 118 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,214 66 Uttarakhand 67 1 West Bengal 1,786 171 Odisha 352 3 Andhra Pradesh 1,930 44 Jammu and Kashmir 836 9 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 16,540

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.