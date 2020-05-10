COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 62,391; death toll stands at 2,075 as of May 10

DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 08:40 ist
The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 60,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.
 

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 62,391 as of May 10.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,075
 

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam591
Bihar5795
Chandigarh1501
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat7,797472
Haryana6759
Himachal Pradesh502
Jharkhand1323
Karnataka79430
Kerala5053
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,341200
Maharashtra20,228779
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi6,54268
Puducherry90
Punjab1,76231
Rajasthan3,636103
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu6,53544
Telangana1,13329
Tripura1180
Uttar Pradesh3,21466
Uttarakhand671
West Bengal1,786171
Odisha3523
Andhra Pradesh1,93044
Jammu and Kashmir8369
Ladakh450

No. of people discharged: 16,540

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

