Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 11

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 67,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 67,113 as of May 11.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,197

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 63 2 Bihar 696 6 Chandigarh 169 2 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 8,195 493 Haryana 703 10 Himachal Pradesh 54 2 Jharkhand 157 3 Karnataka 848 31 Kerala 512 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,614 215 Maharashtra 22,171 832 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 6,923 73 Puducherry 9 0 Punjab 1,823 31 Rajasthan 3,814 108 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 7,204 47 Telangana 1,196 30 Tripura 134 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,467 79 Uttarakhand 67 1 West Bengal 1,939 171 Odisha 352 3 Andhra Pradesh 1,980 44 Jammu and Kashmir 861 9 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,357

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.