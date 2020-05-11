COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 67,113; death toll stands at 2,197 as of May 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2020, 07:04 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 07:07 ist
Migrants board NMMT buses at Turbhe MIDC Police Station to reach their native state Madhya Pradesh, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 67,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 67,113 as of May 11.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,197

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam632
Bihar6966
Chandigarh1692
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat8,195493
Haryana70310
Himachal Pradesh542
Jharkhand1573
Karnataka84831
Kerala5124
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,614215
Maharashtra22,171832
Manipur20
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi6,92373
Puducherry90
Punjab1,82331
Rajasthan3,814108
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu7,20447
Telangana1,19630
Tripura1340
Uttar Pradesh3,46779
Uttarakhand671
West Bengal1,939171
Odisha3523
Andhra Pradesh1,98044
Jammu and Kashmir8619
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,357

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

