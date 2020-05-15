Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 15

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2020, 07:02 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 07:02 ist
Stranded migrant workers wait to board a special train to Bihar from MGR Central railway station after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on May 14, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 81,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.9 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 81,062 as of May 15.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,625

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam802
Bihar9407
Chandigarh1913
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa150
Gujarat9592586
Haryana81811
Himachal Pradesh683
Jharkhand1923
Karnataka98735
Kerala5604
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh4173232
Maharashtra 27,5241019
Manipur30
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi7998106
Puducherry131
Punjab1,92432
Rajasthan4,534125
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu9,67466
Telangana1,36734
Tripura1550
Uttar Pradesh3,90286
Uttarakhand781
West Bengal2,377207
Odisha6243
Andhra Pradesh2,13747
Jammu and Kashmir98311
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

