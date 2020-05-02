Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 2

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 36,000 people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 37,158 as of May 2.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,218

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 43 1 Bihar 471 3 Chandigarh 88 0 Chhattisgarh 43 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 4721 236 Haryana 360 4 Himachal Pradesh 41 1 Jharkhand 111 3 Karnataka 589 22 Kerala 497 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2719 145 Maharashtra 11506 485 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 3738 61 Puducherry 8 0 Punjab 480 19 Rajasthan 2666 62 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 2526 28 Telangana 1,039 26 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 2328 42 Uttarakhand 58 0 West Bengal 795 33 Odisha 149 1 Andhra Pradesh 1463 33 Jammu and Kashmir 639 8 Ladakh 22 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.