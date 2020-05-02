COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 37,158; death toll stands at 1,218 as of May 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 02 2020, 07:28 ist
  updated: May 02 2020, 09:12 ist
Volunteers raise a cutout of a person in the middle of a road, to create awareness about staying home during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 36,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 37,158 as of May 2.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,218

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam431
Bihar4713
Chandigarh880
Chhattisgarh430
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat4721 236
Haryana3604
Himachal Pradesh411
Jharkhand1113
Karnataka58922
Kerala4974
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2719145
Maharashtra11506 485 
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi373861
Puducherry80
Punjab48019
Rajasthan266662
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu252628
Telangana1,03926
Tripura20
Uttar Pradesh232842
Uttarakhand580
West Bengal79533
Odisha1491
Andhra Pradesh146333
Jammu and Kashmir6398
Ladakh220

 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

