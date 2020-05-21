Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 21

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 08:25 ist
Migrant workers stand in a line waiting to be moved to a shelter home as the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ghaziabad on May 20, 2020. (AFP Photo/Prakash Singh)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,11,203 as of May 21.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,428

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam1544
Bihar14989
Chandigarh2023
Chhattisgarh1010
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa500
Gujarat12,539749
Haryana96414
Himachal Pradesh923
Jharkhand2783
Karnataka1,46241
Kerala6664
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh5735267
Maharashtra 39,2971390
Manipur200
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi11088168
Puducherry181
Punjab200238
Rajasthan6015147
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu13,19187
Telangana1,66140
Tripura1730
Uttar Pradesh4,926135
Uttarakhand1221
West Bengal2,961250
Odisha8764
Andhra Pradesh2,53252
Jammu and Kashmir1,39017
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states1096 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

