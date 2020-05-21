Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 21

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,11,203 as of May 21.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,428

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 154 4 Bihar 1498 9 Chandigarh 202 3 Chhattisgarh 101 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 50 0 Gujarat 12,539 749 Haryana 964 14 Himachal Pradesh 92 3 Jharkhand 278 3 Karnataka 1,462 41 Kerala 666 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 5735 267 Maharashtra 39,297 1390 Manipur 20 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 11088 168 Puducherry 18 1 Punjab 2002 38 Rajasthan 6015 147 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 13,191 87 Telangana 1,661 40 Tripura 173 0 Uttar Pradesh 4,926 135 Uttarakhand 122 1 West Bengal 2,961 250 Odisha 876 4 Andhra Pradesh 2,532 52 Jammu and Kashmir 1,390 17 Ladakh 45 0 Cases being reassigned to states 1096

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.