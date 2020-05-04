Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 4

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 4

DH Web Desk
  • May 04 2020, 07:26 ist
Agartala: People wait to collect ration during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Agartala, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 42,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 42,248 as of May 4.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,391

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam431
Bihar4854
Chandigarh971
Chhattisgarh570
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat5248290
Haryana4425
Himachal Pradesh412
Jharkhand1153
Karnataka61425
Kerala5004
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2846156
Maharashtra12,974548
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi454964
Puducherry80
Punjab110221
Rajasthan2832 71
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu302330
Telangana108229
Tripura160
Uttar Pradesh264543
Uttarakhand591
West Bengal92750
Odisha1621
Andhra Pradesh1583 33
Jammu and Kashmir7018
Ladakh410

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

