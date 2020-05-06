COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 49,374; death toll stands at 1,685 as of May 6

DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2020, 07:21 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 07:21 ist
Migrant labourers cycle as they going to Patna from Delhi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Allahabad, on May 5, 2020. (AFP Photo by Sanjay Kanojia)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 49,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 49,374 as of May 6.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,685

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam441
Bihar5294
Chandigarh1151
Chhattisgarh580
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat6245368
Haryana5486
Himachal Pradesh412
Jharkhand1223
Karnataka67329
Kerala5024
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,049176
Maharashtra15,525617
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi510664
Puducherry90
Punjab1,45123
Rajasthan3,15889
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu405833
Telangana109629
Tripura290
Uttar Pradesh2,88056
Uttarakhand611
West Bengal1344133
Odisha1761
Andhra Pradesh171736
Jammu and Kashmir7418
Ladakh410

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,161

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

