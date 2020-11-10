Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 85,88,487; death toll stands at 1,27,005 as of November 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 06:50 ist
Workers spray disinfectant to sanitize a suburban train coach before authorities resume the train services, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Howrah station on the outskirts of Kolkata. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 85 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 85,88,487 as of November 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,27,005




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands445060
Arunachal Pradesh1543646
Assam209117947
Bihar2234771151
Chandigarh15249237
Chhattisgarh2009372447
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32742
Goa45209647
Gujarat1816703768
Haryana1852311919
Himachal Pradesh25668377
Jharkhand104442897
Karnataka84885011410
Kerala4897021692
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1781683034
Maharashtra172313545325
Manipur20558198
Meghalaya1023094
Mizoram30962
Nagaland950349
Delhi4435527060
Puducherry35900602
Punjab1379994338
Rajasthan2131691998
Sikkim424578
Tamil Nadu74607911362
Telangana2511881381
Tripura31543359
Uttar Pradesh4991997231
Uttarakhand656771075
West Bengal4092217350
Odisha3027931441
Andhra Pradesh8443596802
Jammu and Kashmir993521542
Ladakh680984

No. of people discharged: 79,38,535

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Delhi
Haryana
Punjab
Jharkhand
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakahand
Himachal Pradesh
Mizoram
Manipur
Nagaland
Sikkim
Tripura
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Meghalaya
Kolkata
West Bengal
Odisha
Kerala
Kasargod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 