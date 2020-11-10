Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 10

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 85 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 85,88,487 as of November 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,27,005







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4450 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15436 46 Assam 209117 947 Bihar 223477 1151 Chandigarh 15249 237 Chhattisgarh 200937 2447 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3274 2 Goa 45209 647 Gujarat 181670 3768 Haryana 185231 1919 Himachal Pradesh 25668 377 Jharkhand 104442 897 Karnataka 848850 11410 Kerala 489702 1692 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 178168 3034 Maharashtra 1723135 45325 Manipur 20558 198 Meghalaya 10230 94 Mizoram 3096 2 Nagaland 9503 49 Delhi 443552 7060 Puducherry 35900 602 Punjab 137999 4338 Rajasthan 213169 1998 Sikkim 4245 78 Tamil Nadu 746079 11362 Telangana 251188 1381 Tripura 31543 359 Uttar Pradesh 499199 7231 Uttarakhand 65677 1075 West Bengal 409221 7350 Odisha 302793 1441 Andhra Pradesh 844359 6802 Jammu and Kashmir 99352 1542 Ladakh 6809 84

No. of people discharged: 79,38,535

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.