Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 6

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 83,63,662 as of November 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,24,319







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4389 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15160 43 Assam 207741 934 Bihar 218964 1113 Chandigarh 14702 229 Chhattisgarh 194499 2316 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3262 2 Goa 44372 626 Gujarat 175663 3737 Haryana 174082 1836 Himachal Pradesh 23365 355 Jharkhand 103188 894 Karnataka 835773 11281 Kerala 459646 1587 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 174091 2987 Maharashtra 1698198 44548 Manipur 19503 187 Meghalaya 9801 90 Mizoram 2958 2 Nagaland 9207 44 Delhi 409938 6703 Puducherry 35429 597 Punjab 135313 4259 Rajasthan 203990 1945 Sikkim 4067 77 Tamil Nadu 734429 11244 Telangana 245682 1362 Tripura 31237 353 Uttar Pradesh 489502 7104 Uttarakhand 63585 1038 West Bengal 389576 7068 Odisha 295889 1364 Andhra Pradesh 833208 6744 Jammu and Kashmir 96700 1511 Ladakh 6553 79

No. of people discharged: 77,11,809

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.