Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 83,63,662; death toll stands at 1,24,319 as of November 6

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 06 2020, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 07:37 ist
Passengers wait to undergo COVID-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 83,63,662 as of November 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,24,319




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands438960
Arunachal Pradesh1516043
Assam207741934
Bihar2189641113
Chandigarh14702229
Chhattisgarh1944992316
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32622
Goa44372626
Gujarat1756633737
Haryana1740821836
Himachal Pradesh23365355
Jharkhand103188894
Karnataka83577311281
Kerala4596461587
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1740912987
Maharashtra169819844548
Manipur19503187
Meghalaya980190
Mizoram29582
Nagaland920744
Delhi4099386703
Puducherry35429597
Punjab1353134259
Rajasthan2039901945
Sikkim406777
Tamil Nadu73442911244
Telangana2456821362
Tripura31237353
Uttar Pradesh4895027104
Uttarakhand635851038
West Bengal3895767068
Odisha2958891364
Andhra Pradesh8332086744
Jammu and Kashmir967001511
Ladakh655379

No. of people discharged: 77,11,809     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

