Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 22

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 75 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,141 56 Arunachal Pradesh 13,778 31 Assam 202,774 889 Bihar 208,238 1,019 Chandigarh 13,795 209 Chhattisgarh 165,279 1,584 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,183 3 Goa 41,339 557 Gujarat 162,985 3,663 Haryana 153,367 1,674 Himachal Pradesh 19,621 274 Jharkhand 98,061 851 Karnataka 782,773 10,696 Kerala 361,841 1,232 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 163,296 2,828 Maharashtra 16,17,658 42,633 Manipur 16,276 124 Meghalaya 8,621 77 Mizoram 2,310 0 Nagaland 8,139 28 Delhi 340,436 6,128 Puducherry 33,622 580 Punjab 129,088 4,060 Rajasthan 178,933 1,788 Sikkim 3,643 63 Tamil Nadu 697,116 10,780 Telangana 226,124 1,287 Tripura 29,800 332 Uttar Pradesh 461,475 6,755 Uttarakhand 59,106 960 West Bengal 333,126 6,244 Odisha 272,250 1,168 Andhra Pradesh 7,93,299 6,508 Jammu and Kashmir 89,582 1,402 Ladakh 5,695 67

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

77,00,770 as of October 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

116,550

No. of people discharged: 67,95,103

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.