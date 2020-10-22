Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 22

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 77,00,770; death toll stands at 116,550 as of October 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 07:16 ist
Women wearing protective face masks board a suburban train after authorities resumed the train services for women passengers during non-peak hours, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters.

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 75 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,14156
Arunachal Pradesh13,77831
Assam202,774889
Bihar208,2381,019
Chandigarh13,795209
Chhattisgarh165,2791,584
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1833
Goa41,339557
Gujarat162,9853,663
Haryana153,3671,674
Himachal Pradesh19,621274
Jharkhand98,061851
Karnataka782,77310,696
Kerala361,8411,232
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh163,2962,828
Maharashtra16,17,65842,633 
Manipur16,276124
Meghalaya8,62177
Mizoram2,3100
Nagaland8,13928
Delhi340,4366,128
Puducherry33,622580
Punjab129,0884,060
Rajasthan178,9331,788
Sikkim3,64363
Tamil Nadu697,11610,780
Telangana226,1241,287
Tripura29,800332
Uttar Pradesh461,4756,755
Uttarakhand59,106960
West Bengal333,1266,244
Odisha272,2501,168
Andhra Pradesh7,93,2996,508
Jammu and Kashmir89,5821,402
Ladakh5,69567

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

77,00,770 as of October 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

116,550

No. of people discharged: 67,95,103     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

