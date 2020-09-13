Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 13

A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 47 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 47,44,705 as of September 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 78,501




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,49451
Arunachal Pradesh5,82510
Assam1,38,339430
Bihar1,56,866808
Chandigarh7,54289
Chhattisgarh58,643519
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,6952
Goa24,185286
Gujarat1,12,3363,198
Haryana91,115956
Himachal Pradesh9,22971
Jharkhand59,040536
Karnataka4,49,5517,161
Kerala1,05,139425
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh85,9961,728
Maharashtra10,37,76529,115
Manipur7,73145
Meghalaya3,44724
Mizoram1,3790
Nagaland5,06410
Delhi2,14,0694,715
Puducherry19,439370
Punjab77,0572,282
Rajasthan1,00,7051,221
Sikkim2,0268
Tamil Nadu4,97,0668,307
Telangana1,54,880950
Tripura18,303182
Uttar Pradesh3,05,8314,349
Uttarakhand30,336402
West Bengal1,99,4933,887
Odisha1,46,894616
Andhra Pradesh5,57,5874,846
Jammu and Kashmir52,410864
Ladakh3,22838

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 36,24,196

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

