Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 13

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 47 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 47,44,705 as of September 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 78,501







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,494 51 Arunachal Pradesh 5,825 10 Assam 1,38,339 430 Bihar 1,56,866 808 Chandigarh 7,542 89 Chhattisgarh 58,643 519 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,695 2 Goa 24,185 286 Gujarat 1,12,336 3,198 Haryana 91,115 956 Himachal Pradesh 9,229 71 Jharkhand 59,040 536 Karnataka 4,49,551 7,161 Kerala 1,05,139 425 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 85,996 1,728 Maharashtra 10,37,765 29,115 Manipur 7,731 45 Meghalaya 3,447 24 Mizoram 1,379 0 Nagaland 5,064 10 Delhi 2,14,069 4,715 Puducherry 19,439 370 Punjab 77,057 2,282 Rajasthan 1,00,705 1,221 Sikkim 2,026 8 Tamil Nadu 4,97,066 8,307 Telangana 1,54,880 950 Tripura 18,303 182 Uttar Pradesh 3,05,831 4,349 Uttarakhand 30,336 402 West Bengal 1,99,493 3,887 Odisha 1,46,894 616 Andhra Pradesh 5,57,587 4,846 Jammu and Kashmir 52,410 864 Ladakh 3,228 38

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 36,24,196

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.