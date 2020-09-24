Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 24

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 24

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 24 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 07:46 ist
A woman (C) reacts as a health worker tries to collect her swab sample to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a slum area in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 56 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.
 

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

56,99,802 as of September 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

90,964




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,69152
Arunachal Pradesh7,84414
Assam1,63,491597
Bihar173,062874
Chandigarh10,726137
Chhattisgarh90,917718
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,9442
Goa29879376
Gujarat1275413,370
Haryana1168561,233
Himachal Pradesh13,050136
Jharkhand73,948645
Karnataka540,8478266
Kerala130,506572
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh113,0572077
Maharashtra12,63,79933,886
Manipur9,28060
Meghalaya4,79138
Mizoram1,7130
Nagaland5,60415
Delhi2567895,087
Puducherry24,227481
Punjab103,4642,990
Rajasthan120,7391382
Sikkim2,59429
Tamil Nadu552,6708,947
Telangana177,0701,062
Tripura23,338253
Uttar Pradesh369,6865,299
Uttarakhand43,720529
West Bengal231,4844,483
Odisha192,548736
Andhra Pradesh6465305,506
Jammu and Kashmir67,5101,062
Ladakh3,88750

No. of people discharged: 4,587,613

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

