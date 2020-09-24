Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 24

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 56 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.



States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,691 52 Arunachal Pradesh 7,844 14 Assam 1,63,491 597 Bihar 173,062 874 Chandigarh 10,726 137 Chhattisgarh 90,917 718 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,944 2 Goa 29879 376 Gujarat 127541 3,370 Haryana 116856 1,233 Himachal Pradesh 13,050 136 Jharkhand 73,948 645 Karnataka 540,847 8266 Kerala 130,506 572 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 113,057 2077 Maharashtra 12,63,799 33,886 Manipur 9,280 60 Meghalaya 4,791 38 Mizoram 1,713 0 Nagaland 5,604 15 Delhi 256789 5,087 Puducherry 24,227 481 Punjab 103,464 2,990 Rajasthan 120,739 1382 Sikkim 2,594 29 Tamil Nadu 552,670 8,947 Telangana 177,070 1,062 Tripura 23,338 253 Uttar Pradesh 369,686 5,299 Uttarakhand 43,720 529 West Bengal 231,484 4,483 Odisha 192,548 736 Andhra Pradesh 646530 5,506 Jammu and Kashmir 67,510 1,062 Ladakh 3,887 50

No. of people discharged: 4,587,613

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.