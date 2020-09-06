Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 40,79,687; death toll stands at 70,246 as of September 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2020, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 07:56 ist
A private security staff poses as he wears a face shield and a facemask during a media preview as the Chennai Metro network prepares to resume services partially after more than 5 months shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

40,79,687 as of September 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 70,246

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,25749
Arunachal Pradesh4,7757
Assam1,21,224345
Bihar1,45,341741
Chandigarh5,50269
Chhattisgarh41,806351
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,4672
Goa20,455229
Gujarat1,03,0063,094
Haryana71,983759
Himachal Pradesh6,85252
Jharkhand48,043447
Karnataka3,89,2326,298
Kerala84,579337
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh71,8801,543
Maharashtra8,63,06225,964
Manipur6,69935
Meghalaya2,91615
Mizoram1,0620
Nagaland4,12810
Delhi1,88,1934,538
Puducherry16,566298
Punjab61,5271,808
Rajasthan88,5151,116
Sikkim1,8435
Tamil Nadu4,57,6977,748
Telangana1,38,395877
Tripura14,527136
Uttar Pradesh2,59,7653,843
Uttarakhand23,961330
West Bengal1,77,7013,510
Odisha1,20,221538
Andhra Pradesh4,87,3314,347
Jammu and Kashmir42,241770
Ladakh2,93535

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

