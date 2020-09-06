Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 6

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,257 49 Arunachal Pradesh 4,775 7 Assam 1,21,224 345 Bihar 1,45,341 741 Chandigarh 5,502 69 Chhattisgarh 41,806 351 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,467 2 Goa 20,455 229 Gujarat 1,03,006 3,094 Haryana 71,983 759 Himachal Pradesh 6,852 52 Jharkhand 48,043 447 Karnataka 3,89,232 6,298 Kerala 84,579 337 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 71,880 1,543 Maharashtra 8,63,062 25,964 Manipur 6,699 35 Meghalaya 2,916 15 Mizoram 1,062 0 Nagaland 4,128 10 Delhi 1,88,193 4,538 Puducherry 16,566 298 Punjab 61,527 1,808 Rajasthan 88,515 1,116 Sikkim 1,843 5 Tamil Nadu 4,57,697 7,748 Telangana 1,38,395 877 Tripura 14,527 136 Uttar Pradesh 2,59,765 3,843 Uttarakhand 23,961 330 West Bengal 1,77,701 3,510 Odisha 1,20,221 538 Andhra Pradesh 4,87,331 4,347 Jammu and Kashmir 42,241 770 Ladakh 2,935 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.