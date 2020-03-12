Coronavirus: India working on pleas from Iran, Italy to deal with Covid-19 outbreak

India is working on requests from Italy, Iran and some other nations in its neighbourhood for assistance to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

New Delhi received requests for gloves, masks, feeding and infusion pumps, defibrillators and other protective gears from Italy and Iran, which are now the two worst Covid-19 affected countries outside China – the “Ground Zero” of what has now been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the Government had received the requests from other countries and the requests were now “under process”.

He also said that India had last month sent a consignment of medical equipment to Wuhan in China to help the neighbouring communist country to deal with the outbreak.

New Delhi also decided to provide the neighbouring Indian Ocean archipelago three-month-stock of essential medicines following a request made by the Government of Maldives, making a special exemption from the restrictions it placed on the export of medicines from India in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.