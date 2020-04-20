Coronavirus live updates: India's tally of positive cases surges to 20,000; toll rises to 632

As India enters its fourth week of lockdown, the curve still moves upwards steadily. With the total number of cases crossing 20,000, the toll stands at 632. Maharashtra and Gujarat reported 19 and 13 deaths, respectively. Maharashtra's tally has crossed 5,000 and is climbing. MHA writes to the West Bengal government for its lack of adherence to Centre's guidelines in allowing central medical teams to function there. Globally, the death toll surpasses 1,70,000 and the number of positive cases top 2.5 million. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.