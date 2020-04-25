Coronavirus live updates: With 80 news cases in Andhra Pradesh, India's tally crosses 28,000-mark

As India remains in lockdown for over a month, the total number of cases reported in the country surges past the 28,000-mark according to DH's tally. The death toll stands at 875. However, asserting that the coronavirus situation in the country is improving, the Union Health Ministry said that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1% as compared to 7% globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a third round of meeting with the chief ministers to assess the situation of the states. Globally, the US continues to have the most number of deaths, the country reported 1,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.