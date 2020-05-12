Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Aarogya Setu app must for people travelling in special trains

Indian Railways has announced that passengers travelling in AC special trains mandatorily need to install Aarogya Setu mobile application on their mobile phone before starting the journey.

It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app before commencing the journey, Railway Ministry said in a tweet.

The railways announced special trains will connect 15 destinations from New Delhi starting today.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had said downloading Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of being infected by COVID-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus.

The app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history. It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus the government said.

The app was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technolgy.