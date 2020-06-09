Coronavirus Lockdown: 8.5 lakh Madhya Pradesh students take board exam

Nearly 8.5 lakh students appeared in the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board’s class 12 examination in 4,000 centres across the state wearing masks and observing social distancing as the precaution for the COVID-19.

The board examinations for class 10 and 12 were to end in March but due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown the dates for remaining examination papers were extended.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

For the remaining papers of class 10, the state government announced a general promotion.

The school education department and administration were jittery as such a large number of students came out to examination centres after 79 days of lockdown. No student, however, was barred from taking the examination as all cleared thermal screening at the centres.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The health department had posted a doctor at each examination centre. Students were allowed to carry sanitizers, gloves, water bottle along with a pen and pencil.