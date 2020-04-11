Coronavirus lockdown: 'Booze Party' at quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh

One would think that the people, who were quarantined, would be kept under observation and that they would maintain social distancing but what happened at a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, about 150 kilometres from here, was exactly the opposite.

According to the reports a 'booze party' was organised at the quarantine centre at the government primary school at Chaudharipur village in the district and the quarantined people were treated to chicken and liquor.

The party would have gone unnoticed but for a drunken brawl among the quarantined people. The village 'chowkidar', who witnessed the brawl, informed the cops about the same.

Though the party had taken place a few days back, the district authorities kept the matter to themselves pending an investigation.

The district officials said on Friday said that the village 'pradhan' (panchayat chief) had thrown a party at the quarantine centre, where liquor had been served.

A case was registered in this regard, police sources said.

Earlier also a more or less similar incident had been reported from Etah district in the state, where a beer party was organised inside the isolation ward at the district hospital. Two employees of the hospital were suspended following the incident.