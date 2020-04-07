Coronavirus Lockdown: East Coast Railway serves food to more than 23,000 people

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has provided food to more than 23,000 poor and needy people under its jurisdiction during last 10-days in the wake of nationwide lockdown, an official said.

As per the directions of the Ministry of Railways, ECoR has taken steps to provide bulk food with paper plates at different important stations undere its jurisdiction through Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) base kitchen at Khurda Road and Food Court at Visakhapatnam in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, the official said.

All the agencies of ECoR including Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been involved in a big way in the food distribution to the needy people in station areas under ECoR jurisdiction.

These apart, different NGOs, ECoRWWO (ECoR Women's Welfare Organisation), Railway employees have also come forward to distribute food, he said.

From lemon rice in the south to khichdi-chokha in the east and kadi chawal in the north, IRCTC is serving a variety of meals keeping in mind the local taste buds of the people since the lockdown was announced.

Till April 6, IRCTC has distributed 16,400 meals which are being prepared from Khurda Road base kitchen and Visakhapatnam food court. Altogether, IRCTC has prepared and served 16,400 meals from March 30, the ECoR Spokesperson said.

Different NGOs like Marwari Yuva Mach, Kumud Pahad Surakhya Samittee, ECoRWWO/Sambalpur Unit have also been involved along with RPF in distribution of 729 meals at Sambalpur, Titilagarh, Balangir stations.

While RPF distributed 4,318 meals, NGOs provided 2,287 meals at various stations, he said.

Food packets/meals are also being distributed to the needy people at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Brahmapur, Paradeep, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram stations by involving IRCTC and NGOs, he added.