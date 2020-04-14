Coronavirus Lockdown: Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the home minister also appealed to the affluent people to help the needy living nearby.

"As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that.

"I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living nearby," he said.

Praising the role of state governments, Shah said the way all the state governments are working with the central government is truly praiseworthy. "Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem for the things they need," Shah said.

The home minister said the contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is very touching.

"Your courage and understanding in this odd situation inspires every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them," he said.

The home minister's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 3.

Shah said, today, when the whole world is facing a global pandemic, under the leadership of the prime minister, the people of India have given an example on how to fight it.

"All the decisions taken by the government on time and the participation of the people in it are reflective of it," he said.

The home minister said the prime minister has taken the decision to extend the lockdown in the country till May 3 to prevent and eliminate COVID-19 from spreading and to protect India and Indians.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for this," he said.

Shah, a former president of the BJP, also praised the BJP workers for their contribution in helping the poor during the lockdown.

"The way the BJP workers are helping the poor and needy under the leadership of Shri @narendramodi ji and Shri @JPnadda ji is truly admirable.

"I congratulate all the workers and hope that they are also taking good care of their health," he said.

The lockdown was first announced for 21 days by the Prime Minister on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic.