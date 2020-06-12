Coronavirus Lockdown: No night curfew for truck, bus movement, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked states not to obstruct the movement of trucks, buses and persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights during the COVID-19 night curfew.

The night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am is "primarily intended" to prevent congregation of people and to ensure social distancing, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to states and union territories.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said the restriction does not apply to loading and unloading of goods, buses carrying people and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways and persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights.

The MHA's fresh clarification came as there were reports that some states and union territories were restricting movement of people and vehicles plying on highways between 9 pm and 5 am.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

This is 'hindering their smooth passage', Bhalla said in his letter.

"States and union territories are advised not to prevent such movement. Necessary instructions to this effect may be issued to the district and local authorities," he said.

While night curfew was between 7 pm to 7 AM till May 31, the government had relaxed it from June 1 when Unlock 1.0 was unveiled.