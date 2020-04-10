Coronavirus: Maharashtra Police crack down on hate speech, fake news

In a major swoop, 39 persons have been arrested in Maharashtra for propagating fake news, rumours and hate speech related to coronavirus and the lockdown

Besides that, 33 others have been identified and they too would face action.

Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput said that from day one of lockdown to till date, a total of 161 cases are registered regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech over social media in Maharashtra.

"The perpetrators are mainly spreading rumors about COVID-19 and its treatment. There is a rising trend in hate speech cases, out of total registered cases, 73 cases are about hate speech over social media," Rajput said.

In the last 48 hours, a total of 30 FIR registered in Maharashtra.

According to Rajput, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Tiktok are mostly misused by perpetrators for these activities.

The Cyber Police is making coordinated awareness efforts to reach out to common citizens to sensitize about fake news, rumors and hate speech through social media handles of each district.

The platforms and intermediaries are also being notified to filter the fake news video and posts to reduce the spread.

"In this fight against fake news and hate speech participation and co-operation of citizens is pivotal," Rajput said.

"Don’t forward the fake news / rumours...break the chain of rumours. Spot the creators and super spreaders and inform the nearest police station or report," he added

Rajput pointed out that it is important to verify and fact check before sharing or forwarding any news or information.

"Always follow and rely on official sources in such time. Don’t act on fake news or rumours first verify from official sources," he said.