Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 10

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 6,000 people.
More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 85,000 people dead globally.
While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.
Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,655 as of April 10.
States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information)
Total deaths in India: 223
Jharkhand: 1
Andhra Pradesh: 4
Haryana: 3
Rajasthan: 6
Uttar Pradesh: 5
Telangana: 11
Madhya Pradesh: 24
Karnataka: 6
Delhi: 12
Maharashtra: 97
Odisha 1
Punjab: 8
Bihar: 1
Gujarat: 18
West Bengal: 9
Himachal Pradesh: 2
Tamil Nadu: 8
Jammu and Kashmir: 4
Kerala: 3
Coronavirus in India: States/UTs with confirmed positive cases (Details are updated as we receive information)
Kerala: 357
Punjab: 130
Delhi: 720
Jammu and Kashmir: 184
Ladakh: 14
Rajasthan: 430
Uttar Pradesh: 410
Maharashtra: 1,364
Karnataka: 197
Tamil Nadu: 834
Telangana: 471
Haryana: 169
Andhra Pradesh: 348
Himachal Pradesh: 28
Gujarat: 262
Uttarakhand: 35
Odisha: 44
West Bengal: 103
Chandigarh: 18
Chhattisgarh: 18
Madhya Pradesh: 397
Bihar: 51
Puducherry: 6
Manipur: 2
Mizoram: 1
Goa: 7
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11
Jharkhand: 14
Assam: 28
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
Tripura: 1
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.
No. of people discharged: 473
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.