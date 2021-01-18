Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 vaccination drive hits bump due to app glitch

India on Sunday recorded 15,144 new cases of Covid-19 and saw 181 people succumb to the virus. The recovery rate, which has been steadily rising for the past few months, climbed to 96.58%. Meanwhile, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted that the 47 individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus would not end up delaying the tournament's February 8 starting date. Stay tuned for more updates.
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by glitches, people's hesitancy
India’s Covid-19 vaccination hasn't got off to a smooth start, with the numbers after two days remaining low due to a combination of factors ranging from technical glitches in the Co-WIN software to a certain degree of vaccine hesitancy among recipients.
China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases as infections persist in northeast
China reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave ahead of a major holiday season. The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that a total of 109 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Jan. 17, unchanged from a day earlier. Of the 93 local infections, 54 were reported in Hebei province that surround Beijing. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging. (Reuters)
R-Day: Gathering reduced to 25,000 as compared to the usual 1.5 lakh people
"In the view of Covid-19, we are trying to reduce the gathering to 25,000 as compared to 1.5 lakh people earlier. People must follow Covidguidelines. We've restricted children below 15 years adults above 65 years to the program," ACP Connaught Place, Delhi on Republic Day arrangements told ANI.
527 Covid-19 positive women delivered babies at LNJP Hospital since March last year: Official
More than 500 pregnant women have delivered babies while being treated for coronavirus infection at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi since March last year when it was declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility, officials said. The national capital reported its first novel coronavirus case on March 1. After the viral infection began to spread, the LNJP Hospital in central Delhi was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility.
