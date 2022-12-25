Coronavirus News Live: China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures
Coronavirus News Live: China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures
updated: Dec 25 2022, 08:17 ist
Follow the latest developments on the Covid-19 situation in India and the world with DH.
07:23
Private hospitals in Bengaluru ready to ramp up facilities in case of Covid surge
While a circular from the health department has asked private hospitals to be prepared in case of a surge, no specifics were mentioned about bed numbers, oxygen capacity, etc. Hence there is no financial burden on the hospitals as of now.
Private hospitals in Bengaluru ready to ramp up facilities in case of Covid surge
While a circular from the health department has asked private hospitals to be prepared in case of a surge, no specifics were mentioned about bed numbers, oxygen capacity, etc. Hence there is no financial burden on the hospitals as of now.
Read more
China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures