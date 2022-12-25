Coronavirus News Live: China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures

  updated: Dec 25 2022, 08:17 ist
  • 07:23

    Private hospitals in Bengaluru ready to ramp up facilities in case of Covid surge

    While a circular from the health department has asked private hospitals to be prepared in case of a surge, no specifics were mentioned about bed numbers, oxygen capacity, etc. Hence there is no financial burden on the hospitals as of now.

  • 07:22

    China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures