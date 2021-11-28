Coronavirus News Live: India reports 8,774 new cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours
updated: Nov 28 2021, 09:21 ist
Germany and Italy have reported cases of the new Covid variant Omicron. Meanwhile, 61 people from flights coming from South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19 in Netherlands. Stay tuned for to DH for updates.
09:20
India reports 8,774 new cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours
India reports 8,774 new cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,05,691; lowest in 543 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
08:31
Two South Africans test positive for Covid-19 as threat of new variant looms
Amid fears of the spread of new Covid strain 'Omicron' looming large, two South African nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus, and their samples have been sent for further tests to ascertain about the variant, a top official said on Saturday.
08:16
Delhi records 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death; positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent: Authorities
08:15
25 students in Odisha school test Covid positive
Odisha | 25 students of Govt (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur test positive for COVID
The situation is under control & is being monitored by our medical team.The health condition of the students is stable: Dr Rupavanoo Mishra,Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj (27.11) pic.twitter.com/ixhDxw4H3m
Colombia extends health emergency until end of February 2022
Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced that the national Covid-19 health emergency will be extended until February 28, 2022.
Duque said the measure was adopted "by virtue of the existence of a global pandemic that also allows the country to continue taking all precautionary measures and care for the protection of Colombian lives."
06:17
Italy, Germany report cases of omicron Covid-19 variant (AP)
06:15
Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from South Africa, possible Omicron cases
Dutch health authorities said Saturday the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 was "probably" among some of the 61 passengers who tested positive after arriving on two flights from South Africa.
How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name
Markets plunged Friday, hope of taming the coronavirus dimmed and a new term entered the pandemic lexicon: omicron.
