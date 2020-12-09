Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi records 3,188 new Covid-19 cases, tally in capital reaches 5,97,112

India's coronavirus tally on Tuesday went past the 97-lakh mark with the death toll inching closer to 1.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India dropped below four lakh for the first time in over 4 months. The daily fatalities also fell below 400. On the vaccine front, Bharat Biotech has sought emergency use authorisation from DCGI for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Stay tuned for more updates
Joe Biden outlines Covid-19 vaccine goal: 100 million shots in 100 days
US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would aim to get 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses injected into Americans in his first 100 days in office, a key plank of his plan to fight the pandemic.
After botched Covid-19 response, UK tackles giant vaccine rollout
In Bristol, a sports stadium is being converted into a temporary clinic to provide inoculations, as is a racecourse outside London. Village halls, libraries and parking lots across the country are also being quickly turned into makeshift vaccination centers, with the government enlisting military planners for advice.
CSIR-CFTRI in pact with Bengaluru firm for Covid-19 virus sequencing
Mysuru-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding withClevergene of Bengaluru on Covid-19 virus sequencing.
Covid-19 vaccine trial in Bengaluru yet to pick up pace
Even as Bharat Biotech filed for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid vaccine (Covaxin), Bengaluru-based Vydehi hospital is struggling to find volunteers to participate in the vaccine trials.
Here is why vaccinated people still need to wear mask
The new Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna seem to be remarkably good at preventing serious illness. But it’s unclear how well they will curb the spread of the coronavirus.
With 9 new cases, Mizoram's tally reaches 3977
Mizoram reports 9 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3977. Active cases: 199 Discharges: 3772 Deaths: 6