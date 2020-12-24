Coronavirus news live updates: Kerala reports 6,169 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 23,950 new Covid-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Two returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Karnataka has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting today, till January 2.Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine over 50% effective in Brazil tests
Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against Covid-19 is over 50% effective in late-stage trials, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday, adding that the Chinese company had asked the Brazilian institute running tests to wait up to 15 days before publishing their full results.
Covid-19: US could see return to normal by next summer, says Dr Anthony Fauci
In an interview with WebMD that was posted Wednesday, the infectious disease official suggested people could host weddings as early as June or July.
New Covid-19 variant first found in UK present in Ireland
Irish health chiefs believe a new variant of Covid-19 found in neighbouring Britain is present in Ireland, but not solely responsible for a rapid spread of the disease that will require restrictions beyond those announced just 24 hours ago.
Bengaluru police ready to implement Covid-19 night curfew
The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) is ready to implement the night-time curfew from December 24 and will stop anyone commuting without valid reasons like catching a flight, train or bus with prior reservations.
UK confirms second 'more transmissible' coronavirus variant linked to South Africa
South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.
