Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 cases in India near 76 lakh-mark, death toll at 1,15,590

India sees 55,722 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 75-lakh mark, 579 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 75,91,486 including 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 recoveries, and 1,15,590 deaths. Stay tuned for the latest updates.