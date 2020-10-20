Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 cases in India near 76 lakh-mark, death toll at 1,15,590

India sees 55,722 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 75-lakh mark, 579 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 75,91,486 including 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 recoveries, and 1,15,590 deaths. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Coronavirus cases spike in New Jersey, threatening ‘lurch backward’
Coronavirus cases in New Jersey, an early epicenter of the pandemic, are on the rise again, doubling over the past month to an average of more than 900 new positive tests a day, a worrisome reversal of fortune for a state that had driven transmission rates to some of the nation’s lowest levels.
After an outbreak several weeks ago in a heavily Orthodox Jewish town near the Jersey Shore, cases are now rising in counties across the state, driven, officials say, by indoor gatherin
10 residents dead amid coronavirus outbreak at Kansas nursing home
A coronavirus outbreak has killed 10 residents in a nursing home in a northwestern Kansas county that proportionally already had the nation's largest increase in cases over two weeks.
The health department in Norton County reported Monday night that all 62 residents and an unspecified number of employees at the Andbe Home in Norton had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The agency also said one Andbe Home resident was hospitalized, while the remaining 51 were being treated at the home.
Australia's Victoria state eyes accelerating easing of Covid-19 curbs
Australia's Victoria state may accelerate the easing of social distancing restrictions after reporting just one new Covid-19 case on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.
Case numbers were down from four on Monday, extending a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week, and are well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.
Mainland China reports 19 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 19, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.
All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
Israel to start human trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidate 'Brilife' towards Oct-end
Israel has named its Covid-19 vaccine candidate 'Brilife' and its human trials will begin by October-end, according to an official press release.
The prospective vaccine is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR) that was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces' Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation.
UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow
Passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy from Britain's Heathrow Airport will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported on Tuesday.
Rapid tests will be introduced from Tuesday at Heathrow Airport to allow travellers to enter countries where a negative Covid-19 test result is needed to skip quarantine, the newspaper said.
Argentina exceeds 1 million Covid-19 cases
Argentina has become the fifth country in the world to exceed one million coronavirus cases, its health ministry said on Monday, making it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone after infections accelerated in recent weeks.
There were 1,002,662 confirmed cases of the virus in the South American country by Monday night, the ministry said in a statement.
Mexico City warns of tighter Covid-19 restrictions
Mexico City's mayor on Monday warned tighter coronavirus curbs could come into effect later in the week as Covid-19 hospitalizations in the sprawling capital rose.
"We still have time to take preventative measures to keep (hospitalizations) from increasing in the coming weeks," Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters, noting that hospital beds for coronavirus patients are just under half-full.
Europe tightens coronavirus curbs as global cases top 40 million
A number of European countries took urgent new measures on Monday to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections, as the World Health Organization blamed the surge in worldwide cases -- now more than 40 million -- on countries' failure to quarantine infected people properly.
Ireland and Wales became the first EU countries to re-enter lockdown as the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Europe passed 250,000.
Canada tops 200,000 Covid-19 cases
Canada, in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 illnesses, topped 200,000 cases and inched closer to 10,000 deaths Monday, according to official data compiled by Canadian broadcasters CBC and CTV.
About 80 percent of these cases and more than 90 percent of the deaths were recorded in the country's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, which has been the epicenter of the country's epidemic since it broke out in Canada last March
