Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally breaches 80-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 death toll soared past 1.2 lakh as the country reports 508 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 43,893 fresh cases, the country's tally crossed 80 lakh. Active cases remain below 7 lakh, with less than eight per cent of the total positive cases.
Mask fines: BBMP distances itself from daily target notice to marshals
The BBMP has distanced itself from a notification that introduced daily targets for marshals to book those who don’t wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Never said Covid-19 vaccine will come in January: K Sudhakar
Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar clarified to DH on Wednesday that he had never said the vaccine will be out in January, as reported by a section of the media.
Cipla launches antibody detection kit for Covid-19 in India
Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday announced the launch of antibody detection kits for Covid-19 in India under the brand name 'ELIFast' in partnership with KARWA Ltd, under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Rising recovery rate, falling active Covid-19 cases prove success of containment strategy: Harsh Vardhan
The continuously rising national recovery rate and progressively falling active cases of coronavirus infection have proven the success of Covid-19 containment strategy, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.
Childless for years, Covid-19 patient delivers twins in Tamil Nadu
A 44-year-old pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, successfully delivered twins at a government hospital here.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.