Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 4.8 lakh

On Sunday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88 lakh with 41,100 new cases and 447 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.05 per cent. As India celebrated Diwali last weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.