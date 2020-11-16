Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 4.8 lakh

On Sunday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88 lakh with 41,100 new cases and 447 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.05 per cent. As India celebrated Diwali last weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Temples reopen in Maharashtra
US surpasses 11 million Covid-19 infections
US officials have reported more than 11 million cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, as the country’s outbreaks speed to agonizing new levels of hospitalizations. The tally passed 10 million just a week ago, and more than 1 in 400 Americans have tested positive since.
Read more
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact tested Covid-positive
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, a spokesman said Sunday.
Covid-19 cases drop further in Karnataka, 72% down in Bengaluru Rural
The state’s Covid-19 numbers have continued to slip down for the last 14 days in a row. Bengaluru’s tally of 840 fresh cases on Sunday suggests that the city’s Covid curve is dipping down further towards the pre-surge era of July, when only triple-digit new numbers were being reported.
Read more
WHO registers global one-day record in new Covid-19 cases
The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend.
Read more
US doctors are calling it quits under stress of the pandemic
Two years ago, Dr. Kelly McGregory opened her own pediatric practice just outside Minneapolis, where she could spend as much time as she wanted with patients and parents could get all of their questions answered.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.