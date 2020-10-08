Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally tops 68 lakh; Brazil fears second wave

The country's caseload went past 68 lakh, and the death toll climbed to 1,05,429 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India currently leads the world in the average number of new infections and is expected to overtake the United States over the next several weeks as the country with the world's largest number of cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
India’s coronavirus fight people driven; gets great strength from Covid warriors: PM Narendra Modi
"We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," the PM tweeted using the hashtag 'Unite2FightCorona'.
Kerala ministers M M Mani and K T Jaleel have tested positive for the coronavirus
While Mani, the Electricity Minister, has been admitted to the government medical college hospital here, Jaleel, Higher Education Minister, is under observation at his official residence.
Donald Trump has been fever-free for more than four days, says White House physician
“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’ His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range,” Conley said in a memorandum.
Donald Trump speaks with fellow Covid-19 sufferer, Boris Johnson
"Very thankful for his friendship and support as I recovered from the China Virus," the Republican billionaire wrote on Twitter, referring to the newcoronavirusin a way that has ratcheted up tensions with Beijing.
India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in large study
India's drug regulator has knocked back a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial.
A security guard sits outside a closed cinema hall in Allahabad as cinemas prepare to reopen on October 15 at 50 per cent seating capacity after closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
France's new daily Covid-19 cases at all-time high, hospitalisations up
France reported on Wednesday a second daily record of newCovid-19infections in five days, with almost 19,000 additional cases over 24 hours, while hospitalisations for the disease stood at a three-month high.
Covid-19 disrupts cataract surgeries at Bengaluru's Minto hospital
Designating 100 out of the 300 beds in Minto Hospital for Covid-19 treatment has hurt the poor since the state’s largest eye hospital is no longer doing elective surgeries.
Brazil hits 5 million Covid-19 cases, epidemiologist fears second wave
Brazil passed the mark of 5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as it approached 150,000 deaths in the second most deathly coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.
AstraZeneca could profit from Covid-19 vaccine as early as July 2021
AstraZeneca could start profiting from its Covid-19 vaccine as soon as July next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a memo showing the British drugmaker can declare when it considers the pandemic to have ended.
