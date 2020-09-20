Coronavirus live news: India's tally inches closer to the 54-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 case tally on Saturday inched closer to the 54-lakh mark with states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The government is said to be contemplating curtailing the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in view of the rising Covid-19 cases among MPs. The Ministry of Health said the country has overtaken the US to take the first spot in terms of global coronavirus recoveries. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries.
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic
This data from Worldometer lists the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
A state of shock: Karnataka faces a dire financial reality
Karnatakahas slipped into its worst spiral of financial woes and excessive borrowing in two decades, and the implications are frightening. The development could grind to a halt or citizens could be taxed to help repay the state’s loans.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 20
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 53,94,039; death toll stands at 86,715 as of September 20.
Coronavirus: Rajasthan imposes Section 144 of CrPC in 11 districts
Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.
Assam's Covid-19 death toll climbs to 548, tally soars to 1,55,453
Eight more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus in Assam on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 548, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A new fishing boat, purchased by a number of Gulf returnees and some retired Government employees being launched into water, in Thiruvananthapuram district. Credit: PTI Photo
The men, who belong to fishermen families in the region, had pooled money to buy the boat as many of them could not return to their jobs in the Gulf countries due to coronavirus.
