Coronavirus live news: India's tally inches closer to the 54-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 case tally on Saturday inched closer to the 54-lakh mark with states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The government is said to be contemplating curtailing the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in view of the rising Covid-19 cases among MPs. The Ministry of Health said the country has overtaken the US to take the first spot in terms of global coronavirus recoveries. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries.