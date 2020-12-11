Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 case tally inches closer to 98-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 tally on Thursday inched closer to the 98-lakh mark with the total number of cases rising to 97,96,749. The country's toll climbed to 142,178, with the fatality rate standing at 1.45 per cent. Globally, the United States registers more than 3,000 deaths in 24 hours -- the highest daily toll since April. Stay tuned for more updates.
According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,390,000 cases, including over 23,700 deaths. Credit: AFP Photo
India, Australia researchers to study future health effects Covid-19
The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) has funded six new projects, including one to develop Covid-19 diagnostic technologies and another to study the longer-term effects on the hearts and lungs of patients who have recovered.
Brazil coronavirus new cases jump by 53,347, death toll nudges 180,000
Brazil reported 53,347 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 179,756, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
A robot dispenses sanitizer as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus to a voter at a polling station during the second phase of the local state body elections in Kochi. Credit: AFP Photo
Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla discusses with states possible Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
The union home secretary reviewed the arrangements for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and asked the state and UTs to prepare a database of the frontline workers who will receive the vaccine during the initial stages, a home ministry official said.
Covid-19: India's mRNA vaccine receives approval for human trial
The Indian drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, permitted Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to conduct a phase-1/2 clinical trial of its mRNA vaccine on Wednesday with the condition that on completion of the first phase examining the vaccine’s safety, the company would submit its data for a review before starting the phase-2 to evaluate the vaccine’s immune response.
