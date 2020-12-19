Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally hits 1 crore with 25,152 fresh cases

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Friday, reaching 1,00,04,599. The death toll rose to 1,45,136. The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,08,751 with a recovery rate of 95.4 per cent. The Union Health Ministry said that 95,50,712 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.