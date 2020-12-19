Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally hits 1 crore with 25,152 fresh cases

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Friday, reaching 1,00,04,599. The death toll rose to 1,45,136. The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,08,751 with a recovery rate of 95.4 per cent. The Union Health Ministry said that 95,50,712 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
India's Covid-19 tally hits 1 crore with 25,152 fresh cases; 347 deaths
New strain of coronavirus identified, says South Africa's health minister
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said that a new strain of the novel coronavirus has been identified which was spreading faster, driving the second wave of the pandemic the country was going through.
He said people should be concerned about this new variant of the virus, but there was no reason to panic.
As South Africans headed towards holiday destinations or their ancestral rural homes for the festive season, the minister said there was concern that the novel coronavirus was affecting many young people and those with no comorbidities, who were among those least at risk in the early days of the pandemic.
France's Macron blames his Covid-19 on negligence, bad luck
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday blamed his Covid-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck, urging his compatriots to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his behavior to prevent infection, from a close-quarters handshake to repeated big-group meals over the past week.
In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he was isolating, Macron said he was experiencing symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough. He promised to give daily updates and be "totally transparent" about the evolution of his illness.
WHO says expert team heads to China in January
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says a team of international experts looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic will travel to China the first week of January.
Dr Michael Ryan says there will be quarantine arrangements for the team, which will visit the suspected site of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan.
“The purpose of the mission is to go to the original point at which human cases were detected and that we fully expect to do that,” he said
Sikkim reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, one more fatality
Thirty-three more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,439, an official said on Friday.
The death toll rose to 123 after a 60-year-old woman died due to coronavirus infection, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said, adding that she had co-morbidities.
Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from South Sikkim and 12 from East Sikkim.
Bengal reports 42 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,239 new cases
The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,277 on Friday as 42 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state registered 2,239 new cornavirus cases, pushing the tally to 5,32,695, it said.
According to the bulletin, the total number of recoveries reached 5,04,353 as 2,729 people were cured of the disease during the day.
China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
Mainland China recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 18, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 14 of the new cases were imported. Among the three local transmissions, two were in the capital Beijing and one was in the northeastern province of Liaoning.
Brazil governors urge extension of Covid-19 emergency measures
Governors from 17 Brazilian states urged President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to extend a "state of public calamity" due to the Covid-19 pandemic now set to expire at the end of the year.
Under the emergency measure, lawmakers are permitted to break certain budget rules as they prioritize addressing fallout from the pandemic.
S.Korea reports 1,053 new coronavirus cases
South Korea reported 1,053 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily numbers were above 1,000 for the fourth straight day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the KDCA data showed.
Google rolls out free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all US employee
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.
A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 US employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.
