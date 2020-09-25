Coronavirus news live updates: India records 86,052 new Covid-19 cases, 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours

The country's Covid-19 case tally crosses 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 92,290. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 13.80 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.
India climbs another historic peak of more than 13 lakh tests. More than 13.80 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.
Covid-19: Challenges galore for schools to reopen
With more than 53,000 schools in India being single class room units, observing social distancing norms would be the biggest challenge for the government when it decides to reopen the schools in the post Covid-19 scenario.
The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated & 92,290 deaths, according to theMinistry of Health & Family Welfare.
‘Indian banking to be among the last to recover’
India’s banking system may be amongst the last to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, global rating agency S&P has said, cautioning it will take another three years for the banks and NBFCs in the country to reach the 2019 levels.
US vaccine program chief backs stricter rules for emergency use of Covid-19 shot
The scientific head of the USgovernment program designed to speed development of Covid-19 vaccines said on Thursday he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus.
Covid-19 vaccine by year-end will be fastest pace for novel pathogen in history: WH
A vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of the year will be the fastest pace for a novel pathogen in history, the White House said on Thursday, asserting that it has been the goal of the administration and it is still on track for that.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man during the health check-up of residents to test for the coronavirusat a slum area in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo.
Director General (Prisons), Tihar, Sandeep Goel has tested positive for Covid-19, according to Tihar Jail officials, Delhi - ANI
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singhhas appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all Covid-19safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills, says Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) - ANI
Mizoram reported 26 new Covid-19cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1105 discharges. Active cases stand at 681: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Four Bengaluru hospitals in dock over Covid-19 beds
TheBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated criminal prosecution against four city hospitals under the Disaster Management Act for not reserving 50% beds for Covid-19 patients referred by the government.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 25
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 58,19,240; death toll stands at 92,216 as of September 25.
Thermal screening of visitors outside Bara Imambara, as the monument reopens after a gap of more than six months owing to coronavirus related lockdown, in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Novavax starts late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial in UK
Novavax Inc on Thursday started a late-stage trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in partnership with the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce.
