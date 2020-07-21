Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 63.13% with record 28,472 patients recovering in 24 hours

India added 37,724 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the country's tally to over 11.96 lakh, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 with 28,472 people having recuperated in a day, the highest so far. The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,716 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. This was the seventh consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000. Meanwhile, global coronavirus infections have surged past 15 million.