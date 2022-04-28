Coronavirus News Live: Fauci says US out of 'pandemic phase' for the moment

India on Wednesday logged 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the government said. Meanwhile, Kerala has made masks mandatory once again as a number of states across the country report higher cases amid fears of a fourth wave. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.