Coronavirus News Live: Fauci says US out of 'pandemic phase' for the moment

India on Wednesday logged 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the government said. Meanwhile, Kerala has made masks mandatory once again as a number of states across the country report higher cases amid fears of a fourth wave. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
One active COVID-19 case in Andamans
One COVID-19 patient is currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. The coronavirus tally of the Union Territory remained unchanged at 10,035 as no fresh infection was registered in the last 24 hours, it said. Altogether, 9,905 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. The administration has thus far tested over 7.23 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.34 lakh people. -- PTI
Covid-hit Beijing keeps up guard in fear of Shanghai-like misery
China's capital Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others on Thursday, as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more COVID-19 mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. -- Reuters
Fauci says United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
DrAnthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said that the United States seems to be out of the “pandemic phase,” at least for the moment.
In comments to Washington Post and on “PBS NewsHour” this week, Fauci said that the country has entered a new phase of the pandemic, because daily counts of confirmed new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are far lower than they were during the omicron surge over the winter.
“We’re really in a transitional phase, from a deceleration of the numbers into hopefully a more controlled phase and endemicity,” Fauci told the Washington Post on Wednesday.
China reports 11,367 new Covid cases on April 27, down from 14,298 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 11,367 new coronavirus cases for April 27, of which 1,503 were symptomatic and 9,864 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
That compares with 14,298 new cases a day earlier - 1,824 symptomatic and 12,474 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were 47 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,923.
Mucormycosis cases make surprising comeback in Bengaluru
Mucormycosis or black fungus cases that were prominent during the second Covid wave have returned, at least in one private hospital in the city.
