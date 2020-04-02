Coronavirus news live updates: Maharashtra reports four more deaths; toll crosses 100

India's tally of confirmed cases crossed 3,000 with a surge of cases and the death toll reached 102. On the global front, the virus has infected over 1,000,000 people and over 50,000 have already died from it. As India enters the 11th day of lockdown, will the curve start to flatten and can the citizens breathe a sigh of relief? Follow DH for more live updates.
Maharashtra reports four more deaths
Had an extensive telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Karnataka sees largest spike in cases
Karnataka sees the largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported. 16 cases were reported on Saturday bringing the tally up to 144.
FIR against JNU students
Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University administration files FIR over violation of coronavirus lockdown by students at university premises on April 1. FIR details mention that a student violated lockdown andmisbehaved with security personnel, andlater gathered a crowd, violating lockdown. (ANI)
PM has appealed to voluntarily switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on April 5. Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid and voltage fluctuation which may harm electrical appliances.These apprehensions are misplaced: Ministry of Power (ANI)
Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID-19 virus sees no religion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
2 new cases in Punjab
2 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab. Containment zones have been made in Sector 68,Mohali andMauli Baidwan village from where 2 persons tested positive andmovement has been restricted. The village is self-isolated by proactive residents: Mohali District Magistrate. (ANI)
There are a total 6 Coronavirus positive cases (including 3 positive cases from Markaz Nizamuddin) in the state. Total of 257 persons related to Tablighi Jamat in the state have been identified and quarantined: Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi
Not a lockdown for the birds
A man wearing a facemask feeds pigeons during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 on April 4, 2020. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)
16 people (out of 56) have tested positive for Coronavirus in the district. All these people are related to Markaz Nizamuddin: Dr Brahmdeep Singh, CMO, Palwal, Haryana (ANI)
COVID-19 patient dies in Tamil Nadu
A 51-year-old COVID-19 positive patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, passed away in Tamil Nadu, today. There are 411 Coronavirus positive cases in the state, out of which 364 are Tablighi Jamaat attendees: State Health Department
6 more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, taking the total number of cases to 164 in the state: State Health Department
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh distributed personal protective equipment, masks and sanitizers to Mumbai police personnel, today. He said, "We want our Police officials to remain safe while they are on duty amid Coronavirus outbreak." (DHNS)
Bihar police's innovative measure
UP CM Yogi Adityanath ups the ante
We have set up 'UP COVID-Care Fund' for the strengthening of the healthcare system in the state. This will help in the establishment of more testing labs. We also aim to start manufacturing unit for PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators. I appeal to all incl all MLAs to contribute to the fund: UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
India is united in defeating COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi
3 Coronavirus positive patients have passed away in Madhya Pradesh; 2 from Indore and 1 from Chhindwara. Death toll in the state has reached 11. There are 158 positive cases in the state: State Health Department
One COVID-19 positive case reported from North Lakhimpur District, taking the total number of positive cases in Assam to 25. Today's positive case is related to Markaz Nizammudin in Delhi: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Jodhpur, the total number of cases has risen to 198 in Rajasthan including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees: State Health Department
Tally continues to rise in Maharashtra
47 fresh Coronovirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today- 28 in Mumbai, 15 in Thane district, 1 in Amravati, 2 in Pune and 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad; The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 537: Maharashtra Health Department.
In the last two days, 600 people (related to Markaz Nizamuddin) in Delhi have been quarantined. We are trying to trace all contacts: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
6 Tablighi Jamaat attendees (Delhi) have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharajganj district. We received test reports of 17 out of 21 attendees who are placed under quarantine: Maharajganj District Magistrate, Ujjawal Kumar. (ANI)
People throng to a vegetable market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake ofcoronavirusoutbreak, in Jammu, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)
One COVID-19 patient has passed away in Ahmedabad, the death toll in Gujarat has risen to 10 now. Also, 10 more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases to 105 in the state: State Health Department. (ANI)
Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded’ on coronavirus
Low testing rates in India, Indonesia and Pakistan risk leaving them ignorant about the extent of coronavirus transmission in their countries.All three nations -- which together hold about 25% of the global population -- crossed 1,500 cases this week.
Read more here
India seeks $6 billion dollars of loans to fight COVID-19
India is seeking as much as $6 billion of loans from multilateral institutions such as the Asian Development Bank to bolster its efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Read more here
5 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, taking the total number of cases to 196 in the state including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees: State Health Department
Madhya Pradesh: A 36-year-old COVID19 patient passes away in Chhindwara; Total number of positive cases in the state is 155, 9 deaths (ANI)
A 45-year-old man who passed away on 2nd April in Amravati, Maharashtra has tested positive for COVID-19, in his test report that came today: Amravati District Collector, Shelesh Nawal. (ANI)
COVID-19 outbreak: Americans told to wear masks over virus breathing spread fears
The US government has begun advising people to wear masks if they go outside, pointing to research that shows the coronavirus could be spread just by breathing.
Read more here
The hardships faced by the farmers
Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients; says US President Donald Trump
"We continue to study the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine and other therapies in the treatment and prevention of the virus and will keep the American people fully informed in our findings," Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Friday.
Read more here
A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman patient passed away in Rajasthan's Bikaner, earlier today. 12 new positive cases confirmed in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 191 including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees: State Health Department
A womancollects ration from NGO workers during a nationwide lockdown amid thecoronavirusoutbreak, at GB Road in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
60-year-old coronavirus positive woman with no travel history dies in Bikaner hospital: officials. PTI
Italy sees signs of hope despite 766 new coronavirus deaths
Italy saw more evidence onFriday that it might have made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic despite the world-leading death toll growing by 766 to 14,681.
Read more here
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner takes surprise top role in coronavirus fight
He hasgot no medical experience, was never elected or saw military service, but as Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner has crucial access -- and now he's White House pointman for the coronavirus crisis.
Read more here
A person from St Estevam with foreign travel history has tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Goa rises to 7: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. (ANI)
France on Friday reported 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital, its biggest toll over the last 24 hours since the epidemic began.
The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
There is no daily toll for those who died of COVID-19 in old people's homes in France. But Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 in the epidemic. This brings the total French toll to at least 6,507. (AFP)
BBMP backs down from feeding migrant workers
Confronted by the challenge of supplying food to thousands of migrants stranded in the city, the BBMP which had initially assumed the responsibility to feed labourers in all 198 wards has scaled it down to 166 wards.
Read more here
Indoor Technology: Lockdown, but logged in
Forced out of the roads, locked in to beat a virus spiraling out of control, Bengalureans have had to stay put inside their homes for two weeks now. Beyond those working from home, a huge mass of people are in dire need of a distraction from extreme boredom, depression and anxiety. In comes, technology!
Read more here
IPL teams keep supporters engaged amid coronavirus lockdown
In a parallel universe, we begin our campaign tomorrow. But in our universe, let’s do something for the fans instead,” Kings XI Punjab posted on Twitter last Sunday.
Read more here
Labourers go hungry as supplies run dry amid lockdown
Municipal authorities are mobilising tonnes of food supplies to feed 85,000 migrant workers stranded in Bengaluru because of theCOVID-19lockdown, but a shortfall in suppliesmeans thousands are going hungry.
Read more here
12-hour passes add new layer of complication, say doctors
Doctors and public health experts have condemned the police department’s move to issue temporary emergency passes, saying it is too complicated for someone in a life or death situation.
Read more here
Coronavirus outbreak: Job loss, pay cut on cards for millions in India
The nationwide lockdown to battle coronavirus pandemic is likely to result in huge job losses, pay cuts and freeze on hiring over the next few quarters, therebygiving blues to India’s already distressed employment story.
Read more here
New York state's COVID-19 death toll nears 9/11 level
New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing its total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the United States in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
Read more
In some, the virus of prejudice
It is unfortunate that the fear of the coronavirus has touched the baser instincts in some people, given rise to negative emotions and caused the most unwelcome and uncivilised responses from some towards others.
Read more
France reports record 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital: official
Karnataka records 4th COVID-19 death. Patient-125, a 75-year-old male from Bagalkot who was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Thursday died on Friday.
217 Indians evacuated from Italy and housed at ITBP quarantine centre test negative for coronavirus after a fortnight: Officials
German virus data offers 'hope' but premature to ease curbs: Merkel
Cannot allow COVID-19 testing for confidence building: Centre
The Centre on Friday made it clear that allowing COVID-19 tests purely for confidence building might not be the right strategy, amid calls for large-scale testing for infection that has claimed over 80lives across the country.
Read more
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, taking total to 6
New cases 93, total cases now at 386
Cases related to Jamaat Tablighi Jamaat 77 (new) and total 259
369patients presently in hospital
Maharashtra reports 67 new cases
With 67 new cases detected on Friday, number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra jumps to 490; death toll rises to 26 with six patients dying: health department
Bhopal Health Department director tests positive
Madhya Pradesh: Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for Coronavirus. His second test sample has also found to be positive.
Rajya Sabha polls postponed: EC
Election Commission of India further postpones Rajya Sabha polls in the view of coronavirus Pandemic. Fresh dates to be announced later.
3 test positive in Odisha
3 persons of Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar test positive for #COVID19. Total number of positive cases in the state goes up to 9 now (Cured 2, active 7): Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha
A 67-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat; state death toll reaches nine: Official
Home Minister Amit Shah approves release of Rs 11,092 cr to states to set up quarantine facilities, other steps: MHA
UK's death toll rises to 3,605
The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day
India's oldest COVID-19 survivor, 93-year old man, and his wife discharged from a government hospital in Kottayam after recovery. Kerala govt
11 CISF jawans test positive in Maharashtra
11 CISF jawans posted at Mumbai airport tested COVID-19 positive. Total 142 were under quarantine for the last few days. Out of which 4 were tested positive yesterday and others were tested positive today: CISF
As many as 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 411. State govt
In last 2 days, 647 cases of Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reported
If we look at cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat, in last 2 days around 647 confirmed cases related to it found in 14 states-Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal, Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand & UP: Lav Aggarwal
In Maharashtra, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under cluster containment task. A total of 2,455 teams of the health department are working in various containment zones of the state: Maharashtra Health Department.
25 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
Of the 161 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, 25 have been reported today(till 2 pm): Rajasthan Health Department
Supreme Court officials contribute over Rs 1,00,61,989 to PM Cares Fund, to fight the coronavirus pandemic
UP sets aside Rs 1,000 crore for fight against COVID-19
State Govt to setup a Rs 1,000 crore fund which will include enhancing testing lab facilities and procurement of ventilators, masks, sanitizers etc. Apart from Govt, the contribution of others including industrial houses will also be sought: Uttar Pradesh Government
Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, marking the single largest daily increase in casualties. The latest figures brought total deaths in the country to 136, while 385 new cases were reported, increasing the tally to 3,018, the health ministry said in a bulletin.
First coronavirus death confirmed in Andhra Pradesh
Days after a 55-year-old man died in a government hospital in Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday confirmed that coronavirus was the cause of the death.
Read More
6th COVID-19 positive case of Odisha detected in Cuttack
6th COVID-19 positive case of Odisha detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha.
Today CM held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their cooperation in containing COVID-19. They responded positively&assured to extend cooperation.They are advising members to offer prayers at home&also to stay home during 'azan': Karnataka Chief Minister's Office
Muslim leaders & legislators have agreed to give details of the persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and also to convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and strict quarantine for the prescribed period. (ANI)
8 more COVID-19 cases reported today in Haryana
8 more COVID-19 cases reported today in Haryana of which 5 are from Gurugram and 3 from Nuh. Total cases in the state till now are 43(13 discharged): Haryana Government
Govt Sources: Below is the tentative list stating the number of people from different countries across the globe, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Including Saudi Arabia, UK, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Malasia, there are more than 42 countries from where the visitors had arrived for the Markaz.
A 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj has complained that his father is not following #CoronavirusLockdown orders. The complainant said that his father steps out of the house every day. FIR registered: Delhi Police (ANI)
Artist write drawings to create awareness on covid19 lockdown in front Townhall
AP reported its first COVID-19 death
AP reported its first COVID-19 death as a 55-year-old who acquired coronavirus from his Delhi Markaz returned son.
The death occurred on March 30 within an hour he was brought to the Vijayawada hospital. Officials confirmed it as COVID-19 death after tests
75-year-old Bagalkot man 125th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka
75-year-old Bagalkot man 125th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka. Services of medical and para-medical staff, clinical and non-clinical staff, who retire in April and May to be extended for the next three months till 30th June.
Meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus underway
A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus underway at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers also present.
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83: Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh (ANI)
More than 50,000 people were to assemble at Vasai
More than 50,000 people were to assemble on 14-15 March at Vasai in Palghar district, organised by the Tablighi Jamaat. However, the Maharashtra government and Palghar police denied permission to them.
UN adopts resolution calling for 'cooperation' on virus
The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19, in the first text to come out of the international body since the outbreak began.
The resolution, approved by consensus, also stresses "the need for full respect for human rights" and that "there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic."
Russia was unsuccessful in opposing the resolution with its own text that was supported by four other countries.
(AFP)
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 2183 in India: ICMR
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 2183 in India: ICMR
One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away last night
One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, passed away last night: Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer, Vadodara.
Two COVID-19 patients recovered in Bhilwara today
Two COVID-19 patients recovered in Bhilwara today, the total 17 out of 26 positive cases have recovered in Bhilwara till now. Total number of Coronavirus cases stands at 154 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians and 23 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi: State Health Department (ANI)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with pensioners from different parts of the state. Government is disbursing advance monthly pensions to senior citizens, widows and differently-abled, amid the coronavirus lockdown.
President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with the Governors
President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with the Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories, via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat coronavirus.
Nirmala Sitharaman appeals to light lamps on Sunday
"On 5 April, Sunday, at 21:00 hrs switching off all lights, please stand out of your houses for nine minutes& keep a light- a candle, a Diya, a torch-remembering that we are not alone in this fight against #Corona . Please maintain social distancing even while doing so," tweets Nirmala Sitharaman.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation
"There is no other force greater than the spirit of our enthusiasm," says PM Modi.
"We have to support the lesser privileged ones to survive," he said.
"Maintain social distancing while lighting up lamps; remain in your homes," PM instructed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks the people of India to switch off all lights and stand in the balconies with a candle, mobile flashlight or a torch at 9 pm on Sunday amid aa 21-day lockdown.
"Don't go out into the streets. Do it only from the doors or balconies. Keep social-distancing, don't break it any cost," urges PM Narendra Modi.
"On April 5 (Sunday) we will challenge coronavirus & show it the power of light. On April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, we will stand in balconies with candles," says PM Modi.
"We are at home during lockdown, but we are not alone as collective strength of entire country is with each one of us," PM Modi said.
"This Sunday (April 5) at 9pm, I request citizens to turn off all lights, come out in the balcony, and light a candle, diya for 9 minutes," requests PM.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation
"We may be alone in out homes, but nobody is alone. You have the strength of the entire nation with you," says PM.
"In the darkness spread by the pandemic Corona, we need to resolve to keep moving towards light and hope," he said.
Social distancing explained by Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.The SGNP is known for the highest leopard density of the world.
One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi
One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 35-yr-old doctor has tested positive. His family put in quarantine, they'll be tested today for #Coronavirus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts. The building where he resides in Dharavi sealed by BMC. (ANI)
6 out of 28 from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event test positive for COVID-19
6 persons out of 28 people from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of positive cases rises to 18 in Agra, of which 8 have been discharged: Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate Agra (ANI)
Two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians&16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, according to the State Health Department.
Earlier 5 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tonk; they are close contacts of the positive Coronavirus patients (who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi), according to theState Health Department.
(ANI)
MangaluruDistrict Health and Family Welfare Department directed superintendents and deans of eight private hospitals in the district not to admit patients from Kerala.
The Mangaluru city police have seized a total of 154 vehicles
The Mangaluru city police have seized a total of 154 vehicles for violating lockdown rules in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction. According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha the authorities had clamped Section 144 across the district for effective implementation of lockdown. However several motorists were seen moving on roads unnecessarily.
The commissioner of police has appealed to people to comply with instructions and avoid inconvenience.
Vehicles operating in violation of the magisterial order would be seized by the police , he warned.
PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing after his uncle's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.
Read more here
Mumbai fears as coronavirus cases in Dharavi see slow rise
Massive surveillance will continue in Dharavi, one of the most densely populated area, on Friday.
A 56-year-old garment manufacturer, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting had died of COVID-11 positive and a sweeper had tested positive.
PM to share video message at 9am
"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," tweeted Prime Ministre Narendra Modi in English and Hindi.
14 more test positive in Indore
14 more people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 89 in Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.
Number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rises to 126: Official
World Bank extends $1 billion emergency funding to India amidst COVID-19 battle
1,062 people in Maharashtra attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi
There are 1062 people in Maharashtra who attended Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, of which 890 have been traced. Of them, 4 persons are #COVID19 positive;2 each from Pimpri-Chinchwad & Ahmednagar. There are total of 423 positive cases in state & 21deaths, so far: State Health Department
One more COVID-19 patient dies in Maharashtra, toll rises to 21: health official
960 foreigners associated with Tablighi Jamaat have been blacklisted and their Indian visas cancelled after being found involved in missionary activities on tourist visas.
In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Delhi Police and Directors General of Police of other states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005: MHA
21 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Kerala. Total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
81 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra; Total number positive cases in the state rises to 416, 19 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department
West Bengal Governor applauds PM Narendra Modi's efforts to tackle coronavirus
Statement from Fino Payment Bank
Fino Payment Bank is gearing up to meet the cash need of rural people through its merchant network comprising of grocery and pharmaceutical shops in unbanked areas.
As per government and RBI directive, banking is an essential services and needs to be made available for customers through branches, ATM, BC outlets and CSPs, including merchant points.
In this context, Fino Payments Bank is ensuring customers are not inconvenienced. Its network comprising of branches, small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, medical stores, BPCL outlet and Customer Relationship Officers (CRO) that offer door step banking services are doing their bit in this critical period.
Fino has been continuously educating merchant points on the need for social distancing, hygiene (washing hands or using sanitizer while coming inside the banking outlet premise), cleaning devices after each transaction, wearing masks, etc. All merchants are following these instructions and people are also supporting these initiatives, which are for their own safety and health.
As per need, doorstep banking services are also made available especially to old customers and pensioners…
Further to ensure hassle-free services and movement of banking service providers Fino has issued authorisation letters to designated people. Such documentary proof will help law enforcement agencies (police) to identify Fino bankers and allow the opening of outlets for the convenience of people.
With 80% of the network present in rural areas, Fino’s outlets are critical in providing banking access and services in remote areas.
"People need not worry as they can visit any outlet or call local branch for doorstep delivery of services," a press statement said.
Impact on business:
The impact is bound to be there as industrial units are not operating or only operating at a minimum level due to which daily wagers and migrant workers are left with no work.
At this point, the key objectives of Fino Payments Bank are the safety of all customers and banking services are available to them.
At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Till now, there are 219 coronavirus cases in the city including 108 people from Markaz Nizamuddin; Total 4 deaths including 2 people from Markaz Nizamuddin, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal."Rs 5000 each will be transferred into the accounts of auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, RTV & Gramin Sewa drivers and all those plying public service vehicles. This might take between a week and 10 days to implement," he said.
9,000 people have beeen indentified from Tablighi Jamaat and quarantined. Among them, 1306 are foreigners and rest are Indians. 334 people have shown symptoms and have been sent to hospital: MHA
Prestige Group comes forward to help during the lockdown
Prestige Group, a real-estate developer, through its Prestige Foundation, is providing meals to about 10,000 daily wage workers, underprivileged children and the needy in Bengaluru every day. The company has also set up a 24-hour national helpline to aid the needy. (DHNS)
Amid lockdown, here is a good news
The current 21-day lockdown may help reduce the projected number of symptomatic novel coronavirus cases in India by nearly 83 per cent till day 20 from the beginning of the intervention, thereby flattening the COVID-19 curve, scientists say.
Read more here
Sonia Gandhi criticises Centre for "unplanned" implementation of the lockdown
Top Congress leaders on Thursday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, with party chief Sonia Gandhi criticising the Centre for "unplanned" implementation of the lockdown and calling for "solidarity" in meeting the challenge posed by the pandemic.
Read more here
Over 1400 people from Maharashtra attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Out of which, around 1300 have been traced till now & are being quarantined in Maharashtra. Their samples will be collected for COVID-19 testing: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)
COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Haryana
COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Haryana, with active cases standing at 20, according to theState Health Department.
Kargil man tests positive for coronavirus
A man from Kargil has tested positive for coronavirus and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts, a senior official said on Thursday.
"The test of one person has arrived. He is positive. The person belongs to Sanjak area of Chitan belt of Kargil", Commissioner (Health) Rigzin Samphel told reporters. (PTI)
Union Health Secretary apprised dignitaries of rise in cases in India: PMO
Union Health Secretary apprised dignitaries of rise in cases in India, the spread of cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, preparations to tackle medical cases arising out of further spread of the virus: Prime Minister's Office on PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing
391 persons who visited Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined: BSY
391 persons who visited Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined. 11 out of 91 persons who were tested in Bidar are COVID19 positive, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnatakahas now risen to 121.
Preeti Sudan, Secretary at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare writes to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs with directions of the Supreme Court on redressal of grievances of migrant laborers in different parts of the country.
"War has just began now. We can never be contended. Let us no mistake. Every 24 hours we must be alert; unitedly we must fight to defeat the outbreak of COVID-19," Said PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with the CMs, according to a tweet put out byChief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.
"This is a fight which must be fought by each of us. This is a war which cannot be left alone to health workers, policemen or the govt. Time is now for all different ideologies to unite to defeat the enemy of mankind," PM said.
He also said, "Time is now to leverage technology to fight coronavirus. Let us not compete to announce packages! It is for all of us to be realistic and practical. The fight could go for any length and we can’t predict how things will turn."
"May not 21 days lockdown go waste. Even after lockdown, follow corona prevention safety measures like wearing mask, cleanliness, distancing etc. Being responsible will save us," PM Modi said.
UP govt employee hanged himself in fear of coronavirus: Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police
A govt employee hanged himself in his office in Nakur police station area in Saharanpur yesterday. In a suicide note, he wrote that he was afraid of coronavirus. His family members said that he was in depression for a long time: Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police, Uttar Pradesh (ANI)
Exams of 7th & 8th standard canceled: Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister
Exams of 7th & 8th standard (under Karnataka State Board) have been canceled, children will be promoted to the next standard without exams: Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister (ANI)
Resident doctor of the Physiology Department of AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19
A resident doctor of the Physiology Department of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. He is admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. His family will also be screened: AIIMS Sources (ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind to hold video conference with Governors
President Ram Nath Kovind to hold video conference with Governors on COVID-19 on Friday. This is the second such conference he is holding.
'Consider the relaxation of mandatory OTP for collecting food grains from ration shops'
The Karnataka State Disaster Management Board has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to consider the relaxation of mandatory OTP for collecting food grains from ration shops.
All those who've attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and who are asymptomatic, within 14 days of their arrival shall be quarantined at a government-monitored quarantine centre. Those who are beyond 14 days should be home quarantined in the reporting period. (28 days from days of arrival).
PM holds meeting with CM along with Union Defence and Home Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing, on COVID-19 situation in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present.
Kerala High Court stays the state govt order to allow sale of liquor to people suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome after they produce the certificate to the effect that they are suffering from the syndrome. The stay is for a period of three weeks.(ANI)
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 52-year-old BMC sanitization worker has been found positive for the virus, he resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told ANI.
The 52-year-old man who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is stable. His family members & 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine, the official confirmed.
'PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations that are based in foreign countries'
There has been a lot of misinformation on the news of PM CARES fund accepting foreign donations. What has been announced is that PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations that are based in foreign countries,Government sources tell ANI.
For those comparing this with previous instances of natural calamities, here is what the Official spox had said on 22 Aug 2018- "In line with the existing policy, the Govt is committed to meeting requirements for relief & rehabilitation through domestic efforts...", the sources confirmed to ANI.
"...Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome." they said.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers across the country through video conference amid #coronavirus outbreak.
Madhya Pradesh death toll reaches 7
65-yr-old woman succumbs to coronavirus in Indore; Madhya Pradesh death toll reaches 7: Official
Arunachal Pradesh reports first case
A man, who attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, first case in state: Officials
There is no alternative to constant & reliable testing: Sonia Gandhi
To fight COVID-19, there is no alternative to constant & reliable testing. Our doctors, nurses, & health workers need all the support. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks must be provided to them on a war footing, saysCongress Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held via video conferencing. Party Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister DrManmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders are attending the meeting.
Another man dies due to coronavirus in Rajasthan
A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said.
Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in Connecticut
Confirmed coronavirus infections around the world approached one million Thursday as the pandemic spread at a "near-exponential" rate, with a six-week-old baby becoming one of the youngest known victims.
Half the planet is under some form of lockdown as governments struggle to tamp down a virus that has killed tens of thousands of people.
Read more
Overall tally at 132 in Andhra Pradesh
In an unending spree, 21 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 132, officials said. All the fresh cases too were relted to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading. (PTI)
Two of 17 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test positive in Rameshwaram
Tamil Nadu: 17 people have returned to Rameswaram after attending Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Two of the returnees have been tested positive for COVID-19 & admitted to District Government Hospital. 15 others are in isolation: District Collector Veeraragavarav (ANI)
Increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours
Increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of coronaviruspositive cases rise to 1965 in India (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
The throat swab samples of 11 people from Bidar district who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19
Kalaburagi: The throat swab samples of 11 people from Bidar district who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Commissioner Dr H R Mahadev confirmed it to DH.
A total of 27 people from Bidar district attend the mass prayer at Delhi's Nizamuddin. They returned to the district on March 18.
All 27 people have been Isolated at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bidar.
Of the 11 positive cases, one each from Basavakalyan and a village. Other nine are residents of Bidar City.
67-year-old COVID-19 patient from Ambala lost his life
A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana who had tested positive for COVID-19 has lost his life at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh: Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer (ANI)
3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra (2 from Pune & 1 from Buldhana) taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338: Maharashtra Health Department
52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life: S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life today morning. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka&was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on 19 March. 4 members of his family have also tested positive for the virus&are undergoing treatment: S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector
Total number of positive cases in Rajasthan now 129
Nine fresh coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129: health official.
45-year-old man made an attempt kill himself due to non-availability of liquor during the lockdown
Mysuru, A 45-year-old man made an attempt kill himself due to non-availability of liquor during the lockdown, in Mysuru, on Thursday.
Anand tried to end his life by silting his throat at his residence in Hoysalanagara in the city.
Anand was under depression as he did not get liquor since lockdown to combat COVID-19. However, he is undergoing treatment inna hospital.
Three COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet
Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said.
Read more
Four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Assam and Manipur
Four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Assam and Manipur on Wednesday, all of whom returned from the Nizamuddin religious congregation.
Three persons, hailing from eastern Assam's Golaghat district tested positive while another was found positive in Manipur.
Total positive cases in Assam now stands at 16 and two in Manipur.
Twenty four new coronavirus cases detected in Andhra Pradesh, Total jumps to 111
12 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
12 positive cases were reported in the state today - 4 in Tonk, 1 in Alwar and 7 in Churu. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Delhi. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 120: Rajasthan Health Department
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects. Read more
In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII to be promoted to the next class; Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (ANI)
UP reports second death
Uttar Pradesh reports second death on Wednesday. Read more
Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. "These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," they said in a statement.
Of the Rs 1125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.
Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro, the statement added.
Total 5 cases in Assam
Total 5 COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam - 1 shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and 4 to Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.
Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz: The coronavirus hotspot
Ten people who arrived in Poonch district after attending Tablighi Jamaat (in Delhi's Nizamuddin) have been identified by District Administration. All of them have been kept under quarantine: Ramesh Angral SSP District Police, Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.
18 residents of Lucknow, who participated in Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, have not returned to the city. 24 foreigners who came to Lucknow after participating in the event have been admitted at Balrampur Hospital: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey
26 people of Uttarakhand participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. They are still in Delhi. 173 out of 713 people who participated in regular jamaats at the mosque in last 28 days have been quarantined: Ashok Kumar,Director General of Police(Law & Order)
22 people from Mallapuram district had attended the (Tablighi Jamaat) meeting at Delhi's Nizamuddin. They have been placed under home quarantined on their return, says Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem
We've identified 6 people from Puducherry & 3 from Karaikal who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. Their samples have been taken & sent for tests. I appeal to all other people who had attended the meeting to come forward & identify themeselves: Puducherry CM